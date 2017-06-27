Trump's Temporary Ban On Visitors From Six Nations To Take Effect June 29

The U.S. State Department said on June 26 that it will start carrying out President Donald Trump's temporary ban on travelersfrom six predominantly Muslim countries 72 hours after it was partly reinstated by the Supreme Court.

That means the measure will go into effect the morning of June 29.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the U.S. government will inform people traveling to the United States about further details and provisions of the ban "in a professional, organized, and timely way."

In what U.S. President Donald Trump declared a "clear victory for our national security," the Supreme Court earlier on June 26 lifted lower court decisions blocking Trump's 90-day ban on all refugees as well as visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

But it said the ban would not apply to visitors who have a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."

The Trump administration said the ban was needed to allow time to develop screening procedures for visa applicants from the targeted countries.

But opponents argued that the ban discriminates against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

