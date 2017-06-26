U.S. Supreme Court Reinstates Trump Travel Ban, Will Hear Arguments In October

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned lower court orders that blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing its 90-day ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.

The ruling on June 26 means Trump’s executive order for the travel ban can be partially imposed.

The court left one category of foreigners protected: those with “a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

In the unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court on June 26 also agreed to hear arguments in the case in October.

The ban would apply to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen who try to enter the United States.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after it is cleared by the courts.

Trump insists the ban is necessary for U.S. national security, despite complaints from critics who say it singles out Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The Trump administration says it needs the ban to allow an internal review of the screening for visa applicants from the six countries. The review is expected to be completed before October 2.

