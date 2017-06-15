Trump Visits Wounded Congressman, Still In Critical Condition After Shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump visited the U.S. lawmaker wounded in a gun attack on June 14 and called for unity after what appeared to be politically motivated violence.

The gunman who shot Representative Steve Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, as well as several other people as they were practicing baseball outside Washington had a long history of lashing out at Republicans.

James T. Hodgkinson, 66, who was shot by police at the scene and later died, was a member of a group called Terminate The Republican Party and had volunteered for the presidential campaign of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders last year.

Sanders said he was "sickened by this despicable act" and added that "violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society."

Trump and first lady Melania spent about half an hour with Scalise, who remained in critical condition at a hospital in Virginia and is expected to undergo further surgery after a bullet fractured his hip bone and caused severe internal injuries.

Trump praised the police who brought down the gunman and called on Americans to put aside their political differences.

"We are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good," he said.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters