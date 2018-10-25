Trump Vows To Find Perpetrators Of Mail Bombs, But Tells Media To End 'Hostility'

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on the media to end its "endless hostility," after suspected bombs were posted to leading Democrats and other high-profile U.S. figures who have been critical of the White House.

Trump late on October 25 vowed to find the perpetrators but called on the media to end "constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories."

Earlier, Trumps said that "acts of political violence have no place in the United States of America," vowing that the "full weight" of the government would be used to "get to the bottom of it."

He spoke after packages containing suspected explosive devices were sent to locations in New York, the Washington, D.C., area, and Florida -- less than two weeks before midterm elections.

They were sent to CNN, former President Barack Obama, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder, California Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters, and businessman George Soros, a top contributor to Democratic Party politicians.

None of the parcels exploded.

The FBI has launched a hunt for suspects.

Trump critics have accused him of inciting violence with his rhetoric.

"There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media," according to CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker.

