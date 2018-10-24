U.S. Secret Service Intercepts ‘Potential Explosive Devices’ Addressed To Obama, Clinton

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Secret Service says it has intercepted "potential explosive devices" addressed to the homes of former President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

A U.S. official told the Associated Press on October 24 that investigators believe the suspect packages are linked to one found at the home of philanthropist billionaire George Soros on October 22.

"The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees," the agency said in a statement.

It said it recovered "a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York.”

Clinton is married to former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

"Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington," the statement said.

The packages were "immediately identified" through routine screening as "potential explosive devices" and that they were never delivered to the addresses, the Secret Service said.

It said a "full-scope criminal investigation" is being conducted.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation and that he was taking the matter "very seriously."

On October 23, U.S. authorities said they destroyed an explosive device found in the mailbox of Soros outside of his home in New York State.

The package was discovered on October 22 by an employee of Soros who alerted the authorities, police said.