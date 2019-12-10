Trump Warns Russia Of Election Interference, Urges Conflict Resolution In Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of any "attempts to interfere" in U.S. elections and "urged Moscow to resolve the conflict with Ukraine," a White House readout said of their meeting on December 10 in Washington.



He emphasized supporting "effective global arms control" that includes not only Russia, but also China.



Trump asked Russia for support on preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and ensure the denuclearization of North Korea.



Lavrov's visit comes a day after four-way talks were held in Paris between Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine to find a lasting peace in the eastern Ukrainian conflict.



Earlier in the day, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Lavrov, both of whom showed few signs of progress on key issues hampering U.S.-Russia relations. However, Pompeo expressed hope that would change.



Pompeo and Lavrov discussed a wide range of international and bilateral issues including denuclearization of North Korea, change in leadership in Venezuela, peace in Ukraine, as well as Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. elections and the future of nuclear-weapons treaties.



U.S.-Russia relations have hit lows not seen since the Cold War following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014, its interference in U.S. elections, disinformation campaigns, and sponsorship of murders abroad.



Russia denies meddling in other countries’ internal affairs and involvement in killings abroad despite substantial evidence to the contrary.



Lavrov again stated that Russia did not interfere in the U.S. election and said his country is ready to publish "secret channel" communications between Moscow and Washington from October 2016 to November 2017 that he claims would support that view. Pompeo rejected the idea, saying there is enough evidence to support Washington's conclusion of interference.



"We’ll publish all the documents we think appropriate. We think we’ve shared plenty of facts to show what happened in the 2016 election with our Russian counterparts. We don’t think there’s any mistake about what really transpired there," Pompeo said.



However, he expressed hope that the two nations would get through their problems.



“We should have a better relationship - the United States and Russia - than we have had in the last few years and we have been working on that,” Pompeo said during a press conference following his meeting with Lavrov.



The state secretary said that the United States and Russia continue to cooperate in the fights against terrorism and drug trafficking despite the tensions in relations and are taking steps to expand economic ties.



“We hope there is some significant progress that we can announce here in just the next short period of time about how we would move our economic relationship forward,” Pompeo said, without giving details.



U.S.-Russia bilateral trade as risen about a third from $20 billion during the administration of Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, to $27 billion this year, Lavrov said, without explaining what the growth was driven by.



However, the two sides expressed more disagreement than unity.



Pompeo called on Russia to end its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and allow elections to take place in the South American country. Russia has been propping up Maduro's government amid widespread protests over poor economic conditions.



Pompeo also reiterated the U.S. position that Crimea belongs to Ukraine and that Russia must fulfill its obligations to bring peace to eastern Ukraine, where fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 13,000 people since April 2014.



The U.S. secretary of state said he spent a "fair amount of time” talking about Ukraine with Lavrov, who attended peace talks between Putin and Zelenskiy in Paris the previous day.



McCarthyism



Lavrov compared the current atmosphere in Washington toward Russia to the 1950s, a period of hysteria about communist infiltration of the U.S. government.



The Russian foreign minister complained it was hard to make progress in the bilateral relationship under such conditions.



He reiterated that the Kremlin is ready to sign an extension of New START, the last remaining nuclear agreement between the two countries.



Pompeo said he wanted to expand the agreement, which expires in February 2021, to include China as well as more types of nuclear weapons.



Both Pompeo and Lavrov expressed concern about the arrests of their citizens in each other’s country, another element leading to heated tension.



Pompeo called on Russia to release Paul Whelan, an American arrested in Moscow in December 2018 on charges of spying. Whelan denies the charges and said he is being abused by guards in prison.