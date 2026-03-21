Trump Considers 'Winding Down' War, Even As Reports Grow Of New Ground Troops

US President Donald Trump said he is considering “winding down” military efforts in the Middle East, even as reports grow of thousands of US ground forces heading toward the region as the war with Iran enters its fourth week.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump posted on Truth Social on March 20.

In the post, he listed the main US goals in ‌the war -- including degrading Iran's military and preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump also suggested it will be up to other countries that utilize the Strait of Hormuz – now effetely shut down by Iran – to secure shipping in the crucial waterway and help put a cap on soaring oil prices that threaten to roil the world economy.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it -- The United States does not [use it]!" he said.

“If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them,” he added.

Trump's latest comments appear to be somewhat contradictory to recent remarks in which he suggested that, while Iran's military and leadership were mostly destroyed by US-Israeli air strikes, there was still work to be done.

Earlier on March 20, Trump said he sees no reason to seek a cease-fire in the war and again urged other countries -- including China -- to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

“Look, we can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a cease-fire,” Trump told reporters. “You know, you don’t do a cease-fire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.”

Authorization For Iranian Oil Purchases

Separately, ⁠the US Treasury Department on March 20 ⁠issued a 30-day authorization ⁠for ‌the delivery and sale of previously sanctioned Iranian crude oil ‌and petroleum products currently "stranded" on vessels.

However, Iranian oil ministry spokesman Saman Ghodousi wrote on X that Iran did not have any surplus oil stranded on vessels, rejecting US remarks that the action would free up some 140 million barrels for the world market.

Washington had previously granted a 30-day allowance for purchase of sanctioned Russian oil that was also stranded at sea to bolster global supplies.

Ground Troops On The Way?

The remarks come as a growing number of media outlets report -- citing unnamed US officials -- that thousands of additional US ground troops are on their way to the region, a move seen as giving the United States additional options in the war with Iran.

Trump on March 19 denied to reporters he was about to deploy more troops, although he appeared to keep the door open: "I'm not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will do ‌whatever is necessary."

Reuters cited three US officials as saying 2,500 Marines, along with the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, and accompanying warships would deploy to the region, although they did not say what their role would be.

CBS, citing sources, reported that the Pentagon is preparing to send the famed 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East

Newsmax, meanwhile, reported that the US military has already accelerated the deployment of thousands of Marines and sailors to potentially help reinforce its forces fighting against Iran.

Citing three officials speaking on condition of anonymity, the agency reported that the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit were deploying ahead of schedule from the West Coast of the United States.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Pentagon is sending three warships and thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East, citing unnamed US officials.

“Roughly 2,200 to 2,500 Marines from the California-based USS Boxer amphibious ready group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are heading to the US Central Command, responsible for all American forces in the Middle East,” the Journal cited officials as saying.

The forces would be in addition to an earlier deployment of Marines, due to arrive this week in the region. The Pentagon sent the 5,000-strong, Japan-based USS Tripoli and 31st MEU to the Middle East, adding to the approximately 50,000 troops already stationed in the region, the Journal reported.

The US administration has considered the possibility of deploying ground forces to Kharg Island, the hub for 90 percent of Iran's oil exports, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter and three US officials.

One of the officials said such an operation would be quite risky, given that Iran has the ability to strike the island with missiles and drones.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, AFP, dpa, and The Wall Street Journal