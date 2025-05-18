Moscow Intensifies Deadly Drone Strikes Ahead Of Potential Trump Calls With Putin, Zelenskyy

Moscow stepped up its campaign of deadly drone strikes on Ukraine, with the latest assaults hitting near Kyiv and in the Sumy region, even as US President Donald Trump said he will speak with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders in separate calls in hopes of a cease-fire breakthrough.

In the early hours of May 18, the governor of the Kyiv region said a 28-year-old woman was killed and a 4-year-old child was among the injured in a Russian drone strike in the Obukhiv district near the capital.

A day earlier, Ukraine was blasted by an even deadlier assault when a Russian drone strike hit a minibus carrying civilians in the Sumy region near the Russian border, killing nine people and wounding several others, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attacks came after direct peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul on May 16 -- the first in nearly three years -- produced no breakthrough, with Ukraine accusing Russia of making "unacceptable" demands.

Russia has rejected calls by Ukraine, European countries, and the United States for a 30-day cease-fire in the war, now well into its fourth year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In a post on his Truth Social network on May 17, Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on May 19 at 10 a.m. EST (4 p.m. CET).

"The subjects of the call will be...stopping the 'bloodbath' that is killing, on average, more than 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, and trade," Trump wrote, adding he would then speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and have a group call with Zelenskyy and "various members of NATO."

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a cease-fire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should never have happened, will end," Trump wrote.

Trump earlier had said that "nothing's going to happen until Putin and I get together."

"We have to get together," Trump told Fox News in an interview, saying he was optimistic about engaging with Putin but is ready to apply pressure on Russia if necessary. "I think we'll make a deal with Putin.... [I] will use leverage on Putin if I have to."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 16 that a Trump-Putin meeting to discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine, and other matters is "certainly necessary" but would take time to prepare and should not be held unless it produces results.

Civilian Deaths In Ukraine

Mykola Kalashny, head of the Kyiv region administration, said the May 18 attack in the Obukhiv district hit a private home and that a multistory residential building nearby was damaged.

As of early May 18, Kalashny said emergency crews were at the scene and that full details were not yet available.

The military said the capital, the surrounding region, and much of eastern Ukraine remained under air raid alerts as morning approached.

On May 17, Ukraine's National Police charged that Russian forces had deliberately targeted the minibus, which was being used as an intercity bus and was hit near the town of Bilopillya, not far from the Russian border.

Images posted by the National Police on Telegram showed a mangled Mercedes minibus and debris scattered on the roadside. Most of the victims were women of retirement age, Bilopillya administration chief Yuriy Zarko said.

"This day will become Black Saturday in the history of our town," he said. Periods of mourning were announced in Bilopillya and in the Sumy region, which is the site of frequent Russian attacks.

A surviving passenger, Andriy, lay in a hospital bed, his head and shoulder bandaged and bloodied cuts on his face. "When I raised my head [after the blast], the doors were completely gone. I saw a man under the [exit] in a pool of blood," he told independent regional outlet Kordon.Media.

"I started driving and there was a blast," the driver, Viktor Vovk, told Kordon.Media. "It triggered the airbags; they shot into my face. I left the bus. There was a person on the ground right next to the bus in awful shape. Another person was crying from inside for help. I got inside and carried [the person] out as they were still alive. That’s all I could do to help until the police and ambulance arrived."

"Total horror, I can’t find the words," he said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which claims it does not target civilians despite ample evidence to the contrary.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on May 17. Rubio "emphasized President Trump's call for an immediate cease-fire," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio told reporters in Rome that the Vatican could be a venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks. "I wouldn't call it a broker, but it certainly is a place that I would think that both sides would be comfortable coming," he said before a meeting with the Vatican's point man on Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz, meeting in Rome with Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, said the Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul had fallen short of his expectations, despite the "maximally constructive approach" of Kyiv's negotiating team.

After Ukraine's delegation in Istanbul pressed Russia on the need for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, Peskov said such a meeting could only happen "upon achieving certain results in the form of an agreement between the two sides."

Prisoner Exchange Agreed

At the Istanbul talks, negotiators agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners on each side in the near future, but there was no indication that the wide gaps between Russia and Ukraine on issues such as territory and a cease-fire were narrowed. European leaders joined Zelenskyy in condemning Moscow.

Putin launched the full-scale invasion eight years after Russia seized Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and fomented war in the eastern Donbas region in 2014. Russia now holds about one-fifth of Ukraine's territory but has fallen far short of Putin's goal of subjugating the country, independent since the Soviet collapse in 1991.

The only previous direct peace talks broke up in the spring of 2022 as the sides wrangled over major points of contention and amid revelations of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, a city they abandoned as they withdrew from northern Ukraine after failing to capture Kyiv.

In those negotiations, Russia was seeking a deal that analysts said would have amounted to Kyiv's surrender, leaving Ukraine a permanently neutral country with a small and toothless military, limited sovereignty, and little or no access to Western security support.

Accounts from the May 16 talks indicate that Moscow's conditions have changed little in three years, despite major battlefield setbacks later in 2022 and the slow, costly pace of Russian advances since then. But Russia has expanded its territorial demands, seeking control of four mainland regions it baselessly claims as its own.

According to a Ukrainian official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, the Russian delegation said there could be no cease-fire until Ukraine withdraws its troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions, which are now only partially Russian-occupied.

Russia also wants international recognition that those four regions and Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula Russia seized in 2014, belong to Russia, the report said.

Other demands included permanent neutrality for Ukraine, with no weapons of mass destruction and no Western troops stationed on its soil, as well as the renunciation of claims for compensation for the massive damage inflicted on Ukraine by the Russian invasion.

Some experts say a cease-fire that would leave the current front line in place would be a blow to Putin's reputation at home but that the Kremlin could be forced to accept it if the West ratchets up economic pressure on Russia, including significantly widening sanctions on its oil shipping fleet.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and Bloomberg