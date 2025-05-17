Ukrainian Artillery Crew Sees No Prospect Of Cease-Fire

To the Ukrainian soldiers facing off with advancing Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, the recent flurry of reports on possible cease-fire talks doesn’t hold much sway, they say.

Well into the fourth year of Russia's war on Ukraine, with strikes and counterstrikes escalating in scale and technological sophistication, says one soldier, any real prospect for peace seems remote.

When asked what he would personally do if a cease-fire was declared, the frontline artillery crew member said, "There won't be one. Everything indicates that the fight will go on to the end. At a minimum, they plan to capture the whole Donetsk region."

He cites the rise in frequency of both Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities -- which have ramped up 30 percent in recent weeks, according to Ukrainian officials -- and the continued pushes by ground troops to take more Ukrainian territory.

This combat unit, which operates Zuzana 2 Howitzers, focus on groups of Russian troops and equipment, occasionally targeting command centers, often spotted by aerial drones.

The team was interviewed by RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Maryan Kushnir, who observed their daily routines firing from camouflaged positions, using advanced computerized targeting equipment.

As Kushnir described their role, "This is long-range artillery. It targets concentrated areas of Russian Army personnel and equipment or a command post. That's its job in the Kharkiv region. The goal is to prevent Russia from concentrating forces and developing their offensive."

One soldier in the unit, named Petro, said, he'd be happy to see a cease-fire take effect but doesn't believe Russia is seriously interested in negotiations.

"I want this to end sooner," he said, "but they only speak in ultimatums, so it's going to continue for a while."

When asked whether he noticed the so-called three-day cease-fire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the anniversary of the end of World War II, the soldier answered, "Yes, there was a mass Shahed drone attack."

More recently, US President Donald Trump called for a 30-day unconditional cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine and threatened to impose more sanctions on Russia if attacks do not pause.

That proposal was advanced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Russia has shown no interest in an unconditional cease-fire, underscored by Putin's no-show at talks Zelenskyy had proposed in Istanbul on May 16

The following day, nine civilians were killed in Ukrainian border city Sumy by a Russian air strike.

Speaking to RFE/RL, a Ukrainian soldier named Oleksandr acknowledged that Russian forces have not managed any significant breakthroughs in Ukrainian defenses despite the escalating attacks.

But, he added, "They failed because their army is corrupt and because our guys sacrificed their lives to stop them."