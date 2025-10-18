Ukraine's Bid To Get Tomahawk Appears To Falter As Trump Tells Two Sides To 'Make A Deal'

US President Donald Trump gave no indication that the United States would provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, saying after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that the warring sides should “stop where they are” on the battlefield.

Trump said on social media that Ukraine and Russia would be able to “both claim Victory” and “let History decide.”

He wrote the post en route to his private home in Florida, telling reporters when he landed that Ukraine and Russia should "stop right now" where the front line is.

"Go by the battle line wherever it is or else it gets too complicated," he added.

Trump said earlier that his talks with Zelenskyy were "very interesting, and cordial,” but said he told him and Russian President Vladimir Putin “that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!"

Zelenskyy arrived for his the third meeting at the White House this year prepared to discuss a potential arms deal in which Ukraine would provide US military production with drone technologies in return for Tomahawks.

In a press conference after their meeting, Zelenskyy confirmed that he and Trump discussed Tomahawks and Ukrainian drones, but neither shared any details on the potential deal after their meeting.

Asked if he felt optimistic about the chances of the United States giving Tomahawks -- a prospect that Moscow has said would create a new stage of escalation and damage US-Russia relations -- Zelenskyy said, "I'm realistic."

He said he and Trump decided not to not to talk about it because “nobody wants -- I mean, the United States doesn't want – escalation."

While Trump repeatedly said he believes Putin wants to end the war, Zelenskyy remained skeptical and called for more pressure on the Russian leader.

Zelenskyy later briefed his European partners, who pledged to step up support for Ukraine and encouraged Russia to enter serious negotiations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders welcomed the "close trans-Atlantic cooperation" and stressed the urgency of efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"Ukraine now needs a peace plan," Merz said after the call.

Zelenskyy confirmed that he had spoken with the European leaders, saying on X that Ukraine's national security advisers will discuss the next steps with the Europeans and coordinate Ukraine's positions.

Zelenskyy came to Washington hoping that momentum following Trump’s diplomatic success in the war in Gaza combined with his growing frustration with Putin would produce a breakthrough.

But he left with little to show as Trump repeatedly said he believed Putin "wants to end the war" and told journalists he hoped the conflict would end "without thinking about Tomahawks.”

Diplomatic talks on ending Russia's invasion have stalled since Trump and Putin held a summit in Alaska in August, which many analysts said only bought time for Russia. Trump is now looking ahead to another meeting with Putin in the coming weeks in Budapest.

Trump announced the meeting on October 16 after a two-and-a-half-hour phone call with Putin at the Kremlin leader’s request.

While Trump has kept dialogue open with Putin, he has been criticized for changing his position on sanctions and other steps against Moscow following calls with the Russian president.

The Kremlin said on October 17 that "many questions" needed resolving before Putin and Trump could meet, including who would be on each negotiating team.

But it brushed off suggestions Putin would have difficulty flying over European airspace despite an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes.

Hungary said it would ensure Putin could enter the country and "hold successful talks" with the United States.

With reporting by AFP