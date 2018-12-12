U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax and bank fraud and campaign finance charges that potentially could implicate Trump himself.

The crimes Michael Cohen has admitted to include lying to Congress about Trump's past business dealings in Russia, as well as making so-called "hush money" payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley on December 12 sentenced Cohen to 36 months for the payments, which violated campaign finance law, and to two months for making false statements to Congress. The two terms will run simultaneously.

Pauley set March 6 for Cohen's voluntary surrender.

Cohen, 52, had walked into court with his wife, son, and daughter.

U.S. prosecutors have said in earlier court filings that Cohen failed to fully cooperate with investigators, and they were seeking a "substantial" jail term.

The prosecution against Cohen focused on the work he did while employed by Trump's business organization.

The payments Cohen made to women occurred during the 2016 campaign, and allegedly were reimbursed by Trump, which means they could be considered campaign contributions. If the contributions exceeded a certain amount and they weren't reported publicly, that could be considered a felony crime.

The case grew out of the investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into interactions between Russian officials and Trump associates.

Cohen was also sentenced for lying to a congressional committee doing a parallel investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election campaign.

Congressional investigators had questioned Cohen about a real estate project Trump was seeking to build in Moscow.

Cohen had previously said those talks stopped in January 2016. But, according to Mueller’s court filing, those discussions in fact were ongoing as late as June 2016, as Trump was closing in on securing the Republican party's nomination to be U.S. president.



Cohen admitted that he misled the Senate Intelligence Committee about that and other details in testimony he provided to the committee in August 2017.

Trump has repeatedly denied any suggestions that his campaign coordinated with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign. He has accused Mueller's team of pressuring his former aides to lie about him, his campaign and his business dealings.

In an interview with Reuters on December 11, he said he was confident he was not in danger of being impeached by Congress.

"It's hard to impeach somebody who hasn't done anything wrong and who's created the greatest economy in the history of our country," Trump told Reuters in an Oval Office interview.

Russia has denied U.S. allegations of interfering in the election to help Trump.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and BBC