Amnesty Report Criticizes Mass Dismissals In Turkey's Public Sector

Amnesty International has accused Turkey of implementing "arbitrary dismissals" of public sector workers in a series of purges since last year's failed coup.

More than 100,000 people from the public sector including members of the judiciary and the military have been fired since the attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July, the rights group said in a report published on May 22.

In the report titled "No end in sight," Amnesty criticized the dismissals which it said were "carried out arbitrarily on the basis of vague and generalized grounds of 'connection to terrorist organizations.'"

The group said all those who lost their jobs were dismissed by decree under the state of emergency put into force several days after the failed plot.

The emergency state has been renewed three times and is due to expire on July 19. But Erdogan said on May 21 that it would continue until there was peace, without giving a time limit.

Amnesty urged Ankara to put in place a "prompt and effective appeal mechanism for those already dismissed."

The dismissed public sector officials Amnesty spoke to described a lack of evidence presented to them after finding their names on a list published in the Official Gazette.

The report says that, of those dismissed, more than 33,000 are teachers and other employees of the Education Ministry while over 24,000 are police officers and others from the Interior Ministry.

More than 8,000 are members of the military, and at least 5,000 are academics, 4,000 judges, prosecutors and justice ministry officials, the document added.

Besides the dismissals, over 47,000 have been arrested over alleged links to the movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Erdogan of ordering the failed coup.

Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, strongly denies the charges but Ankara alleges his organization is a terrorist group which it dubs the "Fethullah Terror Organization" (FETO).

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa