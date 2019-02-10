Turkey Calls China's Treatment Of Uyghur Minority 'Shame For Humanity'

Turkey has condemned China's treatment of its Turkic Muslim Uyghur minority population as "a great cause of shame for humanity."

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on February 9 said it is a known fact that China has arbitrarily detained more than 1 million Uyghurs in "concentration camps" in the far western Xinjiang region.

He asserted that the Uyghur population faced pressure and "systematic assimilation" in western China.

The comments follow a report by a UN panel of experts that said nearly 1 million Uyghurs and other Turkic language-speaking minorities in China have been held in reeducation camps in Xinjiang.

Beijing rejects the claim, saying the "vocational education centers" help people steer clear of terrorism and allow them to be reintegrated into society.

The Uyghurs -- of whom there are some 15 million in China -- have long complained about their treatment under Beijing's rule.

In a show of support, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators in late January nominated Ilham Tohti, a jailed Chinese academic of Uyghur origin, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"This nomination could not be more timely, as the Chinese government and Communist Party continue to perpetrate gross human rights violations with over a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minority Muslims detained in 'political reeducation' camps," Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on January 30.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and AFP

