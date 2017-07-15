Turkey Commemorates Failed Coup

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and members of the opposition came together on July 15 to mark the anniversary of last year's failed coup.

The gathering in parliament was one of the first in a series of events planned through the weekend to commemorate the night of July 15, when thousands of unarmed civilians took to the streets to defy rogue soldiers who attempted to seize power.

Thousands are expected to turn out for "national unity marches" in Istanbul and Ankara over the weekend.

More than 240 people died before the coup was put down.

But the attempt was followed by a far-reaching crackdown, which saw some 150,000 people sacked or suspended from jobs in the civil service and private sector, and more than 50,000 detained for alleged links to the putsch.

On July 14, the government said it had dismissed another 7,000 police, civil servants, and academics for suspected links to the coup attempt.

Turkish authorities have blamed U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for the failed coup.

Gulen on July 14 again denied any involvement in what he called a "despicable putsch," and called on Ankara to end the "witch hunt" of his followers.

Critics, including rights groups and some Western governments, say Erdogan is using the state of emergency introduced after the coup to target opposition figures including rights activists, pro-Kurdish politicians, and journalists.

In the run-up to the anniversary of July 15, Turkish media has been saturated by coverage of last year's failed coup, with some channels showing almost constant footage of young men and even head-scarved mothers facing down armed soldiers and tanks in Istanbul.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP