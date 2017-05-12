Turkey Detains Dozens Of Ex-Istanbul Stock Exchange Workers

Turkish authorities have detained dozens of former employees of the Istanbul stock exchange over their alleged links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The Anadolu news agency said on May 12 that a total of 62 people were detained in six different provinces, adding that police operations are ongoing to detain 36 other suspects.

The former employees of Borsa Istanbul, the stock exchange, were removed from their posts in the wake of an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July, Anadolu and the newspaper Haberturk reported.

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating the plot and is seeking his extradition from the United States. Gulen denies involvement.

Tens of thousands of people have been formally arrested and more than 140,000 civil servants, security personnel, and academics have been suspended or sacked in the aftermath of the failed coup.

Erdogan, who pushed through a referendum strengthening his powers last month, is due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on May 16.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters