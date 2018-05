Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's supporters from a number of European Union countries arrived for his election campaign rally in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital, Sarajevo, on May 20. Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the country's tripartite presidency, also spoke at the event held inside Sarajevo's Zetra Olympic Hall. Governments in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands said they would not allow rallies for the Turkish snap presidential and parliamentary votes scheduled for June 24.