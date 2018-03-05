Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Turkey Detains Four Suspected IS Members In Probe Of U.S. Embassy Threat

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara announced on its website that it would be closed on March 5 because of an an unspecified security threat. (file photo)

Turkish police have detained four suspected members of the Islamic State group as part of an investigation into a possible attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey's state-run media said March 5 .

The U.S. Embassy has announced on its website that it would be closed on March 5 because of an an unspecified security threat.

Security was heightened outside the U.S. Embassy building, and police searched pedestrians before allowing them to enter a street where the main gate is located.

The Anadolu news agency said police detained four suspects on March 5 -- all of them Iraqi nationals. Two of them were detained on a bus at a security check on a highway linking the Black Sea port of Samsun to Ankara. Two others were detained in Samsun.

The Turkish capital saw a wave of attacks in 2015 and 2016 in which hundreds were killed.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG