Turkey Marks Second Anniversary of Failed Coup Attempt

Turkey is commemorating the second anniversary of thwarting a coup attempt against the Turkish president and the government, during which 250 people were killed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and top officials attended a Quran recitation in Ankara on July 15, kicking off a series of events with prayers.

Erdogan is expected to address the public in Ankara and Istanbul later in the day.

On July 15, 2016, factions within the military used tanks, warplanes, and helicopters to try to overthrow Erdogan. Clashes took place in major cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

Turkey has blamed U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen for the coup attempt. Gulen has denied any involvement in the plot.

In past months, Turkish authorities have detained tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, journalists, and teachers in a crackdown on alleged Gulen supporters.

Tens of thousands of others have been fired or suspended in the immense purge that has been criticized by rights groups who accuse Erdogan of using the attempted coup as a pretext to stifle dissent.

Based on reporting by AP and Hurriyet