Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Turkey Requests Syrian Kurdish Leader's Extradition From Prague

Salih Muslim

Turkey says it has submitted documents to the Czech authorities formally requesting the extradition of a prominent leader of Syria’s Kurdish community.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that Salih Muslim, the former co-head of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), would appear before a Prague court later on February 26.

Muslim was detained in Prague on February 24 on a warrant from Ankara.

The PYD accused Ankara of "demanding the arrest of individuals who are not its citizens...without any legal justifications."

Turkey has been seeking Muslim after a Turkish court charged him with "breaking the state and country's unity" and other offenses.

The PYD, which Turkey considers a "terrorist group," is the main political Kurdish force in the north of Syria. Muslim stepped down as its co-chair last year but remains influential.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG