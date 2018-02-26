Turkey Requests Syrian Kurdish Leader's Extradition From Prague

Turkey says it has submitted documents to the Czech authorities formally requesting the extradition of a prominent leader of Syria’s Kurdish community.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that Salih Muslim, the former co-head of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), would appear before a Prague court later on February 26.

Muslim was detained in Prague on February 24 on a warrant from Ankara.

The PYD accused Ankara of "demanding the arrest of individuals who are not its citizens...without any legal justifications."

Turkey has been seeking Muslim after a Turkish court charged him with "breaking the state and country's unity" and other offenses.

The PYD, which Turkey considers a "terrorist group," is the main political Kurdish force in the north of Syria. Muslim stepped down as its co-chair last year but remains influential.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters