Turkey Says First Parts Of Russian S-400 Missile System Delivered

Turkey's Defense Ministry says the first parts of the S-400 Russian missile defense systems were delivered to Ankara on July 12 and it will continue in the coming days.

Ankara's deal with Moscow has been a major source of tension between Turkey and Washington.

The United States has said that if fellow NATO member Turkey does not cancel the S-400 deal by July 31, Ankara will be blocked from purchasing the next-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Washington has urged Turkey to purchase the U.S.-made Patriot missile system instead.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Erdogan on the sidelines of last month's G20 summit in Osaka, urging him not to proceed with the purchase of Russia's advanced S-400 air-defense system.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP