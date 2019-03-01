News
Turkey Says Talks To Buy U.S. Patriot Missiles Continue, Despite Spat Over Russian System
Turkey says it is holding talks with the United States on the purchase of Patriot antiaircraft systems.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency on March 1 that the United States has offered to sell the Patriots and "the delegations are negotiating."
The comments come amidst a controversy between Washington and Ankara over Turkey's impending purchase of Russia's advanced S-400 antiaircraft systems.
Washington has said it could withdraw the offer to sell the Patriots if Ankara proceeds with the purchase and has warned that the S-400 is not compatible with NATO defense systems.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that the S-400 purchase would proceed and that the first units would be delivered in the autumn.
"We bought S-400s because we could not purchase Patriots," he said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Investigation Finds Suspicious Donations In Tymoshenko's Presidential Campaign
KYIV -- The presidential campaign of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has registered numerous suspicious donations, repeating a pattern that journalists uncovered in her Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party's accounts in 2016.
According to a new investigation by Skhemy (Schemes), a joint project by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Ukraine's UA:Pershy television channel, many of the individual donations listed in Tymoshenko's financial disclosures reveal suspicious patterns that could indicate fraudulent manipulations.
In addition, several individuals who are listed as Tymoshenko donors told Skhemy that they did not make any such contributions.
Asked to comment on the investigations findings, Tymoshenko denied wrongdoing.
"[The National Agency on Corruption Prevention] can investigate these matters," she said. "We are transparent. Everything is done absolutely publicly. All our income and expenses are absolutely public."
According to Tymoshenko's filings, her campaign received no donations at all between January and May 2018. Since that time, she has pulled in 160 million hryvnyas ($6 million), 145 million ($5.4 million) from private individuals.
According to Skhemy's analysis, numerous individuals contributed identical amounts, often either just less than 15 hryvnyas ($0.56) or just less than 150,000 hyrvnyas ($5,600). One individual contributed identical amounts several times from banks in different cities. Sometimes, entire families made donations on the same day and sometimes a single individual made numerous identical contributions within a short time span.
In the western city of Chernivtsi, Skhemi spoke with Olena Savva. According to Batkivshchyna's reports, Savva contributed three payments of 14,999 hryvnyas ($560). Savva, however, denied making any donation or having any connection with Tymoshenko's party.
"Where would I get so much money from?" she said.
Retiree Vasyl Lendel from Kostopil was listed in the party's accounts as making several donations totaling nearly 40,000 hryvnas ($1,490). He denied making any contributions.
Skhemy uncovered similar discrepancies in the Kyiv area as well.
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) refused to comment on the Skhemy findings, only saying it was examining the financial statements of all political parties and that more than 200 suspected administrative violations have been referred to law enforcement.
The Interior Ministry told Skhemy they could not investigate Batkivshchyna's accounts without a complaint from NAZK.
Journalists uncovered similar complaints of individuals who denied making donations to Tymoshenko's party in 2016-17, analyst Ihor Feshchenko of the Chesno anticorruption NGO told Skhemy.
"It has been two years since an analogous scheme of financing Batkivshchyna was reported and there have been no results," he said. He noted that although his NGO was the main complainant, he was only questioned by investigators more than eight months after the probe was opened.
"The National Police are sabotaging the investigation," he charged. He said that when he was questioned, the investigators had not studied Batkivshchyna's filings or any of the media articles alleging the wrongdoing.
"That means the National Police are not really investigating this criminal case and they have tried to close it down several times," Feshchenko told Skhemy.
Forty-four candidates have been approved to run in Ukraine's March 31 presidential election. According to polls, the front-runners are incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ethnic Talysh Activist Arrested In Baku After Being Deported From Russia
An activist belonging to the ethnic Talysh minority was immediately arrested after Moscow deported him back to his native Azerbaijan, ignoring a plea from Amnesty International not to hand him over to Azerbaijani authorities amid fears he may face torture.
In a statement issued on March 1, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (DTX) said Fahraddin Abbasov was detained after his flight landed in Baku on February 28. It said he had been charged with promoting anti-state activities and inciting ethnic discord.
According to the DTX statement, investigators would look into whether Abbasov had cooperated with the security forces of Armenia, a country that has strained relations with Azerbaijan, largely due to the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh -- territory inside Azerbaijan that is populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.
The DTX said Abbasov was deported from Russia immediately after his Russian residency permit had expired.
A day earlier, Amnesty International expressed concerns about Abbasov's whereabouts, after he was moved from his pretrial detention cell at a prison near Moscow.
In a statement on its Russian website on February 28, Amnesty said Abbasov went missing on February 27 after law enforcement officers arrived at the prison in Lyubertsy and removed him from his cell, leaving his personal effects behind.
According to Amnesty, Abbasov was to face an extradition hearing in Moscow on February 28.
Natalya Zvyagina, director of Amnesty International in Russia, said Moscow would be in violation of international law if it handed Abbasov over to Azerbaijani authorities.
Amnesty called on Russia not to deport or extradite individuals to countries where they may face torture and mistreatment.
Abbasov, a former professor at Baku State University, had for years campaigned to preserve the culture and language of the Talysh.
In 2008, he fled Azerbaijan fearing persecution. In 2011, he obtained residency in Russia.
Baku has been persecuting Talysh intellectuals for years.
In 2013, Hilal Mammadov, the editor of the independent newspaper Tolisi Sado (The Voice of Talysh), was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of high treason, incitement of ethnic hatred, and illegal drugs possession.
Human rights activists said the charges were politically motivated.
The Talysh minority's leader in Azerbaijan, Novruzali Mammadov, who edited the newspaper before Hilal Mammadov, died in prison in 2009 after being found guilty on charges of spying for Iran and sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Critics said those charges were politically motivated as well.
NATO Chief Urges Russia To Comply With INF Treaty
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the Western military alliance must be prepared if Russia ignores calls to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a cornerstone of arms control for decades.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service on March 1, Stoltenberg said NATO needed to start "planning for a situation without the INF Treaty, with more Russian missiles."
Stoltenberg was in Bulgaria for the 15th anniversary of the country joining NATO. He earlier held talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
Last month, Washington formally suspended its obligations under the 1987 INF Treaty that bans all land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.
This came after Washington and NATO repeatedly accused Moscow of violating the accord by developing the 9M729 cruise missile, also known as the SSC-8.
Russia, which has denied any breaches, has also announced it is withdrawing from the INF Treaty.
Relations between the West and Russia are also strained over Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria as well as its alleged interference in elections in the United States and elsewhere.
'Dual-Track Approach'
Stoltenberg said NATO was taking what he called a "dual-track approach -- deterrence, defense and dialogue," with Russia.
“Russia is our neighbor, Russia is there to stay, and we need to work for improving relations with Russia and strive for reducing the tensions. So, we strongly believe that to be united, to be firm [as NATO] is a platform for also engaging in a political dialogue with Russia to reduce tensions," Stoltenberg told RFE/RL.
Stoltenberg also said NATO was bolstering its presence in the Black Sea and Baltic regions.
“We have done that because we see significant Russian military buildup, we see Russia investing heavily in a wide range of weapon systems, including nuclear weapons, and we are seeing the fact that Russia has used military force against the neighbor illegally annexing Crimea [from Ukraine] and then destabilizing eastern Ukraine."
In his state-of-the-nation speech last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said if the United States deployed new missiles in Europe, Moscow would retaliate by fielding new weapons that will take just as little time to reach their targets.
Armenia Marks 11th Anniversary Of Bloody Post-Election Protest Crackdown
Armenia is marking the 11th anniversary of a bloody crackdown on protesters who were then challenging the official result of the country’s presidential election that year.
Eight protesters and two police officers were killed in the unrest after Serzh Sarkisian, a close ally of then outgoing President Robert Kocharian, was announced the winner back in 2008.
In an address to parliament on March 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian stressed that the government at the time used deadly force against peaceful protesters.
Pashinian then read out the names of all ten victims, noting that five of them died of gunshot wounds.
Tonight, Pashinian is scheduled to lead a rally and a march through the central streets of Yerevan to commemorate the victims.
Pashinian became prime minister last year following peaceful protests that he spearheaded, ousting Sarkisian and severely weakening the establishment that had been in place in the South Caucasus nation since Kocharian’s rule.
Kocharian is currently under arrest. He was charged with illegally ordering security forces to use force against opposition supporters in 2008. He denies any wrongdoing.
Pilot Shot Down By Pakistan Returns To India
An Indian pilot captured by Pakistani forces on February 27 after his warplane was shot down in the disputed region of Kashmir has returned to India after being freed by Islamabad in a "peace gesture."
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crossed into India at the Wagah crossing point on March 1 hours later than expected and sporting a black eye.
Varthaman's release came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement in a speech to Pakistan's parliament on February 28.
Pakistan's military said its air force shot down two India Air Force jets in its airspace and captured a pilot on the ground in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on February 27.
India confirmed the loss of one of its MiG-21s and the capture of its pilot. It said it also foiled an attack by Pakistan warplanes over Kashmir and shot down one Pakistani plane.
Islamabad denies any of its aircraft were shot down.
The aerial confrontation came a day after India on February 26 struck what it said was a militant camp in northeastern Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 41 Indian troops in the India-controlled part of Kashmir
A Pakistan-based group, the Jaish-e Muhammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack -- the deadliest to take place during a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir.
India has accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the attack and providing sanctuary to the militants.
Islamabad denies involvement.
India's air strikes in Pakistani territory on February 26 were the first since the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Lukashenka Says Russia Won't 'Swallow' Belarus, But Further Integration A 'Must'
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says Russia has no intention of "swallowing" Belarus but added that further integration between the two countries is a "must."
"There is no ill intention on the Russian president’s [Vladimir Putin] side to incorporate Belarus into Russia. The huge country has no intentions to swallow Belarus," Lukashenka said at a televised press conference in Minsk on March 1.
Lukashenka added "98 percent of Belarusians would vote against becoming part of Russia."
Lukashenka’s fresh comments come less than two weeks after his latest round of talks with Putin on further integration under a mid-1990s union treaty that still exists largely on paper.
Speaking to reporters and members of public organizations on March 1, Lukashenka said major issues between the two nations still need to be resolved before there can be further talk of integration.
"We must not even talk about some kind of alliances before we solve all the problems between the two nations," Lukashenka said, adding that "Russian leadership, especially the government are not ready to go that way."
Lukashenka also said his country might agree to a single currency with Russia.
"They are offering us a [single] currency. He [President Putin] tells me that it surely must be the ruble. I answer: 'Of course it will be the ruble. We have rubles, you have rubles,'" Lukashenka said.
Talking about the Russian language's dominance in his country, Lukashenka said that both Belarusian and Russian are his native languages and there is "nothing wrong" that Russian is the second state language in Belarus.
However, he indirectly criticized the Kremlin's attempts to get more supporters of its policies in the former Soviet republics using "the Russian World" slogan in its anti-Western propaganda:
"We all speak Russian. Then why impose some kind of 'the Russian World' on Belarus? To spread confusion among its people?" Lukashenka said.
Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, regional groupings that observers say Putin uses to bolster Moscow's influence in the former Soviet Union and to counter the European Union and NATO.
Lukashenka expressed concerns over what he called the "politicization" of the EES.
"I do not have big hopes about our Eurasian Union. There is too much tension, there are too many differences. And it is unacceptable that the economic union starts getting politicized," Lukashenka said.
"So many items have been taken off the list of goods for mutual trade.... There is too much national selfishness," Lukashenka said.
Wariness about Moscow's intentions toward its neighbors has risen in the wake of Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and its military, political, and economic support for militants in parts of eastern Ukraine, leading to an armed conflict in which some 13,000 people have been killed.
However, the Ukrainian scenario is not possible in Belarus "while I am in charge," Lukashenka said.
He criticized unnamed Russian websites for launching what he called an "information war" against Belarus and called on Belarusians "to unite to be able to stand against threats from East and West."
Lukashenka's marathon press conference was held less than two weeks after his talks in Minsk with visiting European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger, during which Lukashenka said Belarus will "always be a reliable partner of the European Union."
The EU eased sanctions against Belarus in 2016 after the release of several people considered political prisoners, but has criticized Lukashenka's government for a violent March 2017 clampdown on demonstrators protesting an unemployment tax.
Lukashenka said he plans to run in the next presidential election. The election is officially scheduled for 2020, but Lidzia Yarmozhina, the chief of the Central Election Commission, said earlier that either the presidential or parliamentary elections might be held in 2019.
Lukashenka, who has been president since 1994, won a fifth term in a 2015 election that was judged by Western monitors to be neither free nor fair.
With reporting by BelTA and Belapan
Dozens Of Afghan Troops Killed In Taliban Attack In Helmand
Afghan forces repelled a Taliban attack at deadly cost after the militants assaulted a large military base in the southern province of Helmand late on February 28.
Afghan officials said on March 1 that at least 25 Afghan soldiers were killed in the gunbattle. At least nine Taliban militants were also reported killed, including three suicide bombers.
Clean-up operations were still under way at Camp Shorab, a strategic military installation that has been attacked by militants three times in the last 48 hours.
A U.S. military-assistance mission operates from the base, but no foreign troops were involved in the incident, Afghan officials said.
On Twitter, U.S. military spokesman Colonel Dave Butler said the attack "was repelled by the brave Afghan Security Forces."
Butler later added that reports indicated "Taliban fighters were initially able to gain access to the Afghan base but were stopped by Afghan forces."
The Taliban said its fighters had killed dozens of Afghan soldiers.
A military source told RFE/RL that a top Afghan commander at the military installation had been killed in the attack.
The assault on the base comes with the U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan in Qatar for the latest round of peace talks.
On February 28, Zalmay Khalilzad said negotiations would resume on March 2 following three days of talks with Taliban negotiators in Doha, aimed at finding a negotiated solution to Afghanistan's 17-year war.
The New York Times reported on March 1 that the proposal currently under discussion could include the withdrawal of U.S. forces in the next three to five years and the creation of a power-sharing government including the Taliban.
In the past, Khalilzad has tried to convince the Taliban to hold direct talks with representatives of Afghanistan's government. The Taliban has rejected that proposal.
In Kabul on February 28, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reiterated that an Afghan-led peace process would provide lasting stability in the country.
"Afghanistan wants cooperation and collaboration, but Afghans and the legitimate government of Afghanistan should own the peace process," he said.
There are some 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, as well as thousands of European forces participating in NATO's Resolute Support mission.
With reporting by dpa and AFP
Ukraine Suffers World's Biggest Rise In Measles Cases in 2018
Ukraine suffered the world’s largest increase in the number of measles cases in 2018, some of them the result of the so-called "anti-vax" movement, the United Nations children’s agency says.
A UNICEF report on March 1 said Ukraine led an "alarmingly high” worldwide surge in measles cases, blaming much of it on growing "vaccine hesitancy" that threatens to undo decades of work to get the "highly preventable, but potentially deadly disease" under control.
Health officials worldwide have expressed concerns about the "anti-vax" movement spreading on social media and elsewhere that has raised fears in some adults that vaccinations can be harmful.
"Almost all of these [measles] cases are preventable, and yet children are getting infected even in places where there is simply no excuse," said Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF’s executive director.
"Measles may be the disease but, all too often, the real infection is misinformation, mistrust, and complacency. We must do more to accurately inform every parent, to help us safely vaccinate every child."
UNICEF said statistics by the World Health Organization showed there were 35,120 cases of measles in Ukraine last year -- a massive rise from about 5,000 in 2017.
Low Vaccination Rates
It added that, according to the Ukrainian government, 24,042 people have been infected in the first two months of 2019 alone.
The worst-hit area of the country has been the western Lviv region, "where negative attitudes toward immunization, and previous shortages in vaccine supply, have resulted in low vaccination rates."
UNICEF said it has provided ongoing support to accelerate routine immunization across Ukraine to address vaccine hesitancy in the crisis that has claimed 30 lives since 2017.
Serbia was also among the top 10 countries with the highest year-to-year rises in measles cases. The Western Balkan nation had an increase of 4,355 cases from 2017 to 2018.
The agency also expressed concerns about reported measles cases in 2018 in countries that were free of the disease in 2017. Moldova had 312 cases in 2018, Montenegro had 203 cases in 2018, and Uzbekistan had 17.
Globally, 98 countries reported more cases of measles in 2018 than in 2017, it said.
"This is a wake-up call," UNICEF’s Fore said.
"We have a safe, effective, and inexpensive vaccine against a highly contagious disease -- a vaccine that has saved almost a million lives every year over the last two decades."
'Life-Saving Tool'
The new surge in cases has not "happened overnight," she added.
"Just as the serious outbreaks we are seeing today took hold in 2018, lack of action today will have disastrous consequences for children tomorrow."
The report said poor health infrastructure, civil strife, low community awareness, complacency, and vaccine hesitancy have contributed to outbreaks in both developed and developing countries.
It said the number of measles cases increased six-fold between 2017 and 2018 in the United States, reaching 791.
The report warned that measles is highly contagious -- "more so than Ebola, tuberculosis, or influenza."
It can be contracted by someone within two hours after an infected person has left a room. It spreads through the air and infects the respiratory tract.
"Once infected, there is no specific treatment for measles, so vaccination is a life-saving tool for children," it said.
English City Of Salisbury Declared ‘Novichok Free’ After Poisoning Incidents
The English city of Salisbury has been officially declared free of the nerve agent Novichok on March 1, almost a year after the poison attack there that Britain and the West blamed on Russia.
Military specialists have handed control of the final site associated with the attack -- former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal's home in the city -- to the local government, Brigadier David Southall said in a statement.
Skripal's home was the last of 12 potentially contaminated sites in the city to be ruled safe after some 13,000 hours of cleaning work done by military teams.
Southall said the military had led the "incredibly complex decontamination work" in Salisbury and the nearby town of Amesbury.
"The handover of the site at [Skripal's former home] effectively now concludes the significant military contribution to support Salisbury and Amesbury following the Novichok nerve agent attack," he said.
Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-made military nerve agent, in March 2018.
They survived the poisoning after being hospitalized in critical condition. But two other British citizens from Amesbury were exposed to the nerve agent in June, apparently by accident; one of them, Dawn Sturgess, died.
The other, Charlie Rowley, still suffers from health problems linked to the poisoning.
Russia has repeatedly denied that its agents were behind the attack and accused British intelligence agencies of staging the incident to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats in the wake of the scandal.
Russia in response expelled the same number of British diplomats and ordered the closure of the British Consulate-General in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, and the British Council’s offices operating in the country.
The United States and European Union also expelled Russian diplomats and added to their existing sanctions on Moscow.
There has since been some easing of the diplomatic restrictions.
With reporting by AP, dpa, and BBC
U.S. Offers Up To $1 Million Reward For Information On Bin Laden Son Hamza
WASHINGTON -- The United States has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the "identification or location" of the son of Osama bin Laden, the deceased leader of the Al-Qaeda terror organization.
"Hamza bin Laden is the son of deceased former AQ leader Osama bin Laden and is emerging as a leader in the AQ franchise," a State Department statement said on February 28, using an acronym for the extremist group.
"He has released audio and video messages on the Internet calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies, and he has threatened attacks against the United States in revenge for the May 2011 killing of his father by U.S. service members," the statement added.
The United States invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 because the Taliban-led government had protected Al-Qaeda and the elder bin Laden, who organized the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.
The Taliban was driven from power, and bin Laden, hiding in the northern Pakistani city of Abbotabad, was killed in a U.S. raid in 2011.
Speculation about Hamza bin Laden’s location has centered on Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iran.
A 2018 United Nations report highlighted that "Al-Qaeda propaganda continues to highlight a new generation of potential leaders, such as Hamza bin Laden...in an apparent attempt to project a younger image to its sympathizers."
In a July 2016 audio recording, Hamza bin Laden threatened revenge against the United States for killing his father.
"If you think that your sinful crime that you committed in Abbottabad has passed without punishment, then you thought wrong," he said.
- By Mike Eckel
Kazakh Bank Confirms It Hired Trump's Longtime Lawyer In Fight Over BTA Bank Assets
WASHINGTON -- BTA Bank, the financial institution that was once Kazakhstan’s largest bank and is now at the center of a multinational legal fight, has confirmed it hired U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer to help recover assets that were allegedly laundered in the United States.
The confirmation came after Michael Cohen’s surprise revelation, made during daylong testimony on February 27 before a congressional committee that is looking into Trump’s business practices.
It is the latest development in the ongoing Kazakh fight that has touched on Trump's business circles.
Cohen, who worked for a decade as Trump's personal lawyer and "fixer," is set to begin serving a three-year prison sentence in May after pleading guilty to various charges.
During the hearing, Cohen was asked about disclosures he had made to the committee ahead of time.
As part of an effort to undermine his credibility, Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows questioned why Cohen did not disclose that he had been hired by BTA Bank in 2017.
"BTA Bank, Kazakhstan, BTA Bank, did you get money from them?" Meadows asked Cohen.
"I did," he responded.
"The purpose was because the former CEO of that bank had absconded with between $4 billion to $6 billion, and some of that money was here in the United States and they sought my assistance in terms of finding, locating that money and helping them to re-collect it," Cohen said.
Once the largest bank of Kazakhstan, with some $12 billion in assets, BTA Bank went bankrupt in 2009, and was nationalized, restructured, and then absorbed by another bank.
The former head of the bank, Mukhtar Ablyazov, denied charges of theft, fled Kazakhstan in 2009, and gained asylum in Europe.
Since that time, Kazakh authorities have sought to have Ablyazov extradited to stand trial. In November, he was sentenced in absentia to life in prison by a Kazakh court for murder.
He is now a vocal opponent of President Nursultan Nazarbaev’s government and is believed to spend much of his time in France.
'Worthless' Service
Matthew L. Schwartz, a New York based lawyer for BTA Bank, confirmed Cohen's revelation.
"It is no secret that BTA Bank has been involved in litigation throughout the world for years, resulting from the multibillion dollar fraud perpetrated by its former chairman," Schwartz said in a statement to RFE/RL.
He said Cohen was hired in 2017.
"Instead, Michel Cohen did absolutely nothing of value, and BTA quickly tore up its agreement with him. Since that time, BTA has cooperated fully with all law enforcement investigations of Michael Cohen," he said.
"BTA Bank -- which is owned privately, not by the government of Kazakhstan -- did not pay Michael Cohen $900,000 for his worthless 'service,' or anything like it," he said.
Bloomberg reported that Cohen received $300,000 in all for two months of work on behalf of the bank.
The political fight over BTA Bank has turned up links to other people connected to Trump.
Some of the estimated $4 billion that was purportedly stolen from the bank was also allegedly laundered through real estate purchases in the United States and elsewhere.
BTA has claimed in court papers that some of the money was laundered by the former mayor of Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. That mayor, Viktor Khrapunov, is believed to be a close associate of Ablyazov.
U.S. news reports have said that Felix Sater, a Russian-born real estate businessman and convicted U.S. mobster, sold apartments in the Trump SoHo building, in Manhattan, to people close to Ablyazov. Sater was a co-developer of the SoHo building.
In his testimony, Cohen said that, contrary to Trump's past statements, Sater worked closely with Trump, and at one point had an office on the same floor in Trump's Manhattan headquarters.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service
European Rights Court Slams France, Greece For Treatment Of Migrant Children
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has punished France and Greece for their treatment of migrant children in two unrelated cases.
The ECHR ordered France on February 28 to pay 15,000 euros ($17,100) to compensate a young Afghan who spent six months in a migrant camp in Calais in 2016.
The Afghan, identified as Jamil Khan, who was 12 at the time, was living in the camp when the government ordered its demolition. A French court ordered that the child be cared for, but the state did not carry out the order.
Because of that failure, the court ruled, the child "spent six months living in an environment manifestly unsuitable for children, characterized by insalubrity, precariousness, and insecurity."
Khan crossed the English Channel in March 2016 and is now living in Birmingham, England.
In the second case, the court ordered Greece to pay 4,000 euros ($4,550) to nine teenagers -- six Syrians, two Iraqis, and a Moroccan -- who arrived in the country in early 2016. The court found they had been held for between three and five weeks in police or border-guard stations before being transferred to migration authorities.
The ECHR said the detention facilities were unsuitable for such long terms, particularly for children.
The court rejected a claim by the migrants that the reception center to which they were eventually sent was overcrowded and unsanitary.
The court said the influx of migrants to Greece at the time was an "unprecedented migratory and humanitarian crisis" and that the reception center had been created on an emergency basis.
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
Reports: Criminal Charges Filed In Russian 'Whale Prison' Case
Russian news agencies say authorities have filed criminal charges against the owners of four companies in the Pacific region of Primorye for holding dozens of captive whales in shoddy and cramped conditions.
The case had sparked outrage in Russia and criticism from President Vladimir Putin when images of the captive whales, which included orcas and belugas, were published last year.
Russian media have called the conditions a "whale prison."
The RIA-Novosti and TASS news agencies said February 28 that the Federal Security Service had accused the owners of violating federal fishing laws, and ordered the animals released.
"An examination showed that the animals were kept in unsatisfactory conditions, and must be released into their natural habitat," TASS quoted the service as saying.
The whales were destined for sale in aquariums abroad.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that Putin had personally gotten involved in the issue. Peskov also noted that Russia allows catching whales for scientific purposes.
The issue had drawn international attention as well, with a online petition to release the whales, circulating on social media.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was among celebrities who had shared the petition, which has gathered more than 900,000 signatures.
EU Signs Deal To Help Turkey Build High-Speed Railway To Bulgarian Border
The European Union and Turkey have signed an agreement to help finance the construction of a high-speed railway line from Istanbul to the border with EU-member-state Bulgaria.
European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said at a joint press conference in Istanbul with Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrakhe that the EU will provide a grant of 275 million euro, or about $313 million, for the project. The total cost of the project is 1 billion euros, or about $1.14 billion dollars.
The train deal is the EU's largest single investment project in Turkey.
The railway line is meant to link Istanbul's Halkali Station to the Bulgarian border crossing point at the Kapikule-Svelingrad station.
"With the signing of this flagship railway project, EU and Turkey show once more that they can work hand in hand for the benefit of their peoples," EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said, describing Turkey as "our bridge between east and west."
Turkey has been an EU membership candidate for almost 20 years but has regressed on the bloc's benchmarks in areas such as the rule of law, citizens' rights, and media freedom since a government crackdown on dissent following a failed coup in July 2016.
Membership talks for Turkey are currently on hold with EU-member states disagreeing on whether to formally suspend the process.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Romania's Ex-Head Of Anti-Graft Agency Summoned To Bucharest Court
Prosecutor Laura Codruta Koevesi, the former head of Romania's anti-corruption agency, DNA, is due to appear in court in Bucharest next week over allegations of corruption, Romanian media reports say.
Koevesi, a front-runner to become the European Union's first-ever top prosecutor, has been summoned for March 7 in a case where she is accused of abuse of office, bribery and false testimony, according to Romanian news agency Agerpres, which quoted unnamed judicial sources.
On the same day, the European Parliament and representatives of EU member states are set to start talks to choose the head of the new European Public Prosecutor's Office.
Koevesi was dismissed by Romania's government last year in what critics say was a move to prevent the DNA from convicting senior members of the governing alliance.
The leftist government, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has actively campaigned against Koevesi’s candidacy for the European prosecutor post.
Koevesi has been widely praised by the EU for her results in fighting graft in one of the bloc's most corrupt countries.
Koevesi had already appeared once in court on February 15, on the same day she had been due in Brussels to present her candidacy for the EU prosecutor job.
Critics have said that Koevesi was suddenly subpoenaed to court on abuse-of-office and other charges in order to smear her record and diminish her chances of getting the Brussels position.
Last week, representatives of EU member states backed Koevesi's French rival Francois Bohnert for the top EU anti-corruption post.
But on February 27, European lawmakers threw their support behind Koevesi. As a result, both sides will now need to work out a compromise next week.
Based on reporting by Agerpres and AFP
Russian Black Sea Fleet Officer, Partner Jailed As Spies For Ukraine
Russian authorities say an officer of Russia's Black Sea fleet and his partner have been imprisoned on charges of spying for Ukraine.
Russia's North Caucasus Regional Military Court sentenced Major Dmitry Dolgopolov to 10 years in prison and Anna Sukhonosova to 9 years after convicting the couple of selling classified materials to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).
Both the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian military court described Sukhonosova as Dolgopolov's "common-law wife."
The two were arrested in September 2017 in Ukraine's Russian-occupied region of Crimea. Russia’s Black Sea fleet is based at the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
The FSB statement said Dolgopolov and Sukhonosova pleaded guilty to the charges.
"The named individuals collected and handed to Ukraine’s Security Service materials containing state secrets on operations of units of the Black Sea Fleet," an FSB statement said.
Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
German Court Sentences Nephew Of Russian Propagandist Kiselyov Over Ukraine War
A nephew of Dmitry Kiselyov, a Russian state media boss known for fiery anti-Western diatribes, has been sentenced to two years and three months in a German prison on charges of planning to take part in military activities alongside Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
A court in Munich on February 28 sentenced Kiselyov's nephew, a German citizen whose name was spelled Sergej Kisseljow by German media, after convicting him of threatening state security and illegally possessing weapons.
The judge in the case said prosecutors failed to prove definitively that Kisseljow underwent training in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in 2014 in order to join the separatists' fight against Ukrainian government forces.
Kisseljow admitted that he was waiting to be sent to eastern Ukraine but denied that he'd received any paramilitary training. He also admitted that he eventually went to eastern Ukraine. But he insisted he did not kill anyone there.
German authorities began investigations against Kisseljow in late 2017. He was detained in Bulgaria several months later and deported to Germany.
The United Nations estimates some 13,000 people -- one-quarter of them civilians -- have been killed since April 2014 in the war between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The conflict erupted after Ukraine's pro-Russia former president, Viktor Yanukovych, fled to Russia in February 2014 in the face of mass protests known as the Maidan, and Russia seized control of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
Kisseljow's uncle, Russian TV pundit Dmitry Kiselyov, has said twice in interviews that his nephew fought against Ukrainian armed forces in eastern Ukraine. He was also decorated with a medal from the pro-Russia separatists.
The Russian TV pundit heads the state-owned media company Rossia Segodnya. He is best known for propaganda against Washington and the West that he issues on a weekly program he hosts.
On February 23, Kiselyov ran a segment showing a map of the United States with targets that he said would be hit in the event of a nuclear war between the United States and Russia.
Those targets included the Pentagon and the U.S. presidential retreat Camp David outside Washington.
With reporting by RTVI and RBC
Tymoshenko Accuses Parliament's Leadership Of Blocking Presidential Impeachment
Ukrainian lawmaker and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko has accused the leadership of parliament -- the Verkhovna Rada -- of intentionally impeding an impeachment process against President Petro Poroshenko just a month before Ukraine's presidential election.
Tymoshenko, a presidential candidate whose Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party has joined with other parties to start the impeachment process, told parliament on February 28 that the Verkhovna Rada's leadership had annulled forms to support the impeachment drive.
She also said the parliamentary leadership has refused to register a draft resolution on creating a temporary commission to investigate the alleged involvement of Poroshenko's close associates in the smuggling of spare parts from Russia for military equipment.
"That means that [parliament's leadership] is covering up the crime, is trying to silence it," Tymoshenko said.
Parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy rejected Tymoshenko's statement and called on her "to stop imposing pressure on parliament's activities."
Tymoshenko announced her party's move to impeach the president on February 26, accusing Poroshenko of treason.
The move came a day after a media outlet aired a program alleging that people close to Poroshenko enriched themselves by smuggling spare parts for military equipment from Russia.
With the March 31 election less than five weeks away, the report on media outlet Bihus.Info's program Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) threw an explosive new element into the election campaign.
Poroshenko, a pro-Western tycoon who came to power after Moscow-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych fled to Russia in early 2014, is trying to overcome a steep drop in public support in order to be reelected.
The election comes amid persistent economic challenges in the country and an ongoing war in eastern Ukraine against Russia-backed separatists.
Poroshenko on February 28 issued his first public reaction to the investigative journalists' report, saying on his presidential website that a probe has been launched into the allegations.
The presidential website said the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NABU), and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor (SAP) are investigating the case.
"If the facts are confirmed, then, no doubt, neither names nor posts will save anyone involved.... I remind that following the investigation, all guilty persons will be held accountable," Poroshenko said.
Meanwhile, three Ukrainian lawmakers on February 28 announced that they've decided to quit Poroshenko's political group, the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko (BPP), because of the investigative report.
Mustafa Nayyem wrote on Twitter that he and the BBP "have been on different sides of the barricades for a long time," and his decision to quit was just a formality.
Serhiy Leshchenko and Svitlana Zalishchuk announced about their decision to quit the BPP on Facebook.
Allegations about ties or transactions involving Russia are particularly sensitive In Ukraine because of Moscow's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea and its role in the war that has killed some 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatist hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The Ukrainian Constitution says the president "can be impeached if he or she commits high treason or other crimes."
Among other things, the process requires an investigation by a special prosecutor and multiple votes in parliament, including a three-fourths vote following approval by the Constitutional Court.
With reporting by UNIAN
Bishkek Court Rules Former Kyrgyz President Atambaev Committed Libel
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has ordered Kyrgyzstan's former president, Almazbek Atambaev, to pay financial compensation to three former officials who accused him of insulting their dignity and honor.
The Oktyabr District Court ruled on February 28 that Atambaev must make separate payments of 100,000 soms, or about $1,450 each, to former public officials Azimbek Beknazarov, Keneshbek Duishebaev, and Akmatbek Keldibekov.
The court also ordered Aprel-TV to "retract" statements made by Atambaev during a December 10 interview aired by the private television channel. The court did not specify how the television channel should retract Atambaev's remarks.
Keldibekov formerly was Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary speaker while Duishebaev headed the State Committee for National Security, and Beknazarov formerly was Kyrgyzstan's prosecutor-general.
The three filed the lawsuit against Atambaev and the television channel in December, demanding 18 million soms ($260,000) from Atambaev and Aprel-TV director Dmitry Lozhnikov for what they described as "disseminating false information."
In the interview, Atambaev accused Keldibekov, Duishebaev, and Beknazarov of looking for political opportunities to enrich themselves.
They filed the lawsuit amid growing signs of tension between Atambaev and Kyrgyzstan's current president, Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
Limited to a single six-year term by the constitution, Atambaev tapped his prime minister, Jeenbekov, as his favored successor in Kyrgyzstan's October 2017 presidential election.
But the two have had a public falling out and have criticized each other in recent months. Meanwhile, several associates of Atambaev have been arrested on corruption charges.
Kyrgyzstan's parliament on December 13 approved legislation to eliminate immunity from prosecution for former presidents -- potentially opening the path for charges against Atambaev.
Also in December, some members of Kyrgyzstan's ruling Social Democratic Party (SDPK), which Atambaev heads and of which Jeenbekov is a member, launched a campaign dubbed "SDPK Without Atambaev."
Kyrgyz lawmakers and other politicians have been calling for an investigation into some decisions made by Atambaev while he was in office.
Moscow Court Denies U.S. Investor's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention
MOSCOW -- A Russian court has ruled that American investment-fund manager Michael Calvey should remain in pretrial custody, rejecting his appeal to be moved to house arrest.
The Moscow City Court issued the ruling against Calvey, the founder of the Russia-based private-equity group Baring Vostok, on February 28.
Baring Vostok said it will appeal against the decision.
Calvey, three additional Baring Vostok employees, and two other executives were detained in Moscow earlier in February and charged with large-scale financial fraud.
Calvey and the others, who are also being held in detention pending trial, deny any wrongdoing.
If convicted, Calvey -- one of the most prominent foreign investors in Russia -- could face up to 10 years in prison.
Addressing the court via a video link from his Moscow jail, the father of three said: "I do not plan to escape, I am going to fulfill all my obligations."
Calvey also said that he "must advise my children in choosing university courses, and this is why this detention is very difficult."
His arrest in Moscow on February 14, amid persistently and severely strained ties between Russia and the United States, sent shock waves through Western business circles.
Baring Vostok has said that the case was linked to a commercial conflict with Vostochny Bank.
In its February 28 statement, Baring Vostok announced it intends to appeal the court’s decision to keep its founder in jail, adding: "We are convinced that our employees have acted properly and will defend their rights."
Baring Vostok added that, over the past 25 years, its funds "have made a significant contribution to Russia’s sustainable economic development by investing in Russian companies, many of which have become leaders in their sectors and have successfully entered international markets."
Baring Vostok funds have invested more than $900 million into Russian companies in the last three years alone, the statement also said.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In 'Krasnodar Cannibals' Case
KRASNODAR, Russia -- A court in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison in connection with a murder case known as the "Krasnodar cannibals," officials at the regional directorate of the Investigative Committee told RFE/RL.
Earlier, 43-year-old Natalya Baksheyeva was found guilty of incitement to murder and dismemberment of a person. The prosecutor in the case had sought a 12-year prison sentence for her.
Baksheyeva was accused of urging her husband, 36-year-old Dmitry Baksheyev, to kill a woman after an argument at the couple's home in September 2017.
During the investigation, police found pickled body parts in the home that Baksheyeva shared with her husband.
Forensic tests later revealed that pieces of flesh found in jars of brine were parts of the victim's body.
The couple was arrested in 2017 after authorities said they received a call from people who found a phone Baksheyev had lost that contained photographs of Dmitry Baksheyev posing with human body parts.
Natalya Baksheyeva went on trial in October.
Her husband, who is being treated for tuberculosis, is being tried separately.
Poroshenko Proposes New Anti-Graft Bill After Court Annuls 2015 Law
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has proposed fresh legislation to fight corruption, a day after the country's Constitutional Court threw out a previous anti-graft law -- a move that raised concerns the country is backtracking in the battle against corruption.
Poroshenko's proposal comes as he trails in opinion polls on Ukraine's March 31 presidential election.
Poroshenko is running for a second term, but his record on fighting corruption is a topic of debate -- with opposition lawmakers calling for his impeachment over graft allegations involving a close ally.
Ukraine in 2015 passed a law criminalizing illicit enrichment in 2015 as a condition of receiving bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund and for the European Union to grant visa-free travel to Ukrainian citizens.
But the Constitutional Court on February 27 overturned the law on grounds that it contravened the presumption of innocence.
"This morning I have signed, and now I am commissioning to register, a presidential bill which takes into account the remarks but preserves the key position -- the inevitability of criminal punishment for illicit enrichment," Poroshenko said on February 28.
The Constitutional Court's decision was denounced by a Ukrainian law enforcement agency as a "step back" in the fight against corruption.
The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said in a statement that the Constitutional Court’s ruling was "politically motivated and contradicts Ukraine's obligations on the ratified UN Convention against Corruption [and] its agreements with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union."
The agency said that about 65 corruption cases it is currently investigating and involving some $20 million will now be closed.
The court's ruling came two days after an investigative group in Ukraine made public the results of its investigation alleging that individuals close to President Petro Poroshenko's associates illegally enriched themselves by smuggling spare parts of military equipment from Russia.
One of the major presidential candidates, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, announced on February 26 that her Batkivshchyna party and other political parties had started a process for Poroshenko's impeachment.
Poroshenko said on February 27 that he will instruct his government to draft new legislation to punish corrupt officials and that the text will be submitted to parliament as soon as possible.
Western officials say corruption hurts Ukraine's chances of throwing off the influence of Russia, which seized the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backs separatists whose war with Kyiv has killed about 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S., Taliban Pause Peace Talks In Doha For Two Days
The U.S. envoy who is meeting with Afghan Taliban delegates says the latest round of peace talks in Qatar have been put on hold until March 2 so that both sides can conduct "internal deliberations."
"Both sides will take the next two days for internal deliberations, with plans to regroup on Saturday," Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted on February 28 following three days of talks with Taliban negotiators in Doha, aimed at finding a negotiated solution to Afghanistan's 17-year war.
After the February 27 session, both sides decided to adjourn in order to hold consultations and prepare for their next session, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.
The Taliban statement said the latest round of talks included “extensive” discussions on how foreign troops could be withdrawn from Afghanistan, and on how to guarantee the country will not be used again by outside forces to attack other countries.
Describing the talks as "solid" and "productive," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter: “We continue to take slow, steady steps toward understanding and eventually peace.”
In the past, Khalilzad has tried to convince the Taliban to hold direct talks with representatives of Afghanistan's government. The Taliban has rejected that proposal.
In Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on February 28 reiterated that an Afghan-led peace process would provide lasting stability in the country.
"Afghanistan wants cooperation and collaboration, but Afghans and the legitimate government of Afghanistan should own the peace process," he said.
According to Mujahid, the Taliban’s newly appointed political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar did not take part in the latest round of talks in Qatar.
But Mujahid said Baradar did meet with Khalilzad and General Scott Miller, the top NATO and U.S. commander in Afghanistan, as well as with Qatari officials in Doha.
Baradar, a co-founder of the Islamist group, was released from a Pakistani jail in October.
His appointment to the post was widely seen as the sign of a new push by the Taliban to achieve political and diplomatic legitimacy.
During a previous round of talks in Doha in January, U.S. and Taliban negotiators said they reached a "basic framework" on how to take the peace process forward.
That framework agreement calls for the Taliban to prevent international terrorist groups from basing themselves in Afghanistan and for the United States to withdraw all of its military forces from Afghanistan.
But details on the timeline for a complete U.S. withdrawal have not been agreed upon.
U.S. troops are known to have been in Afghanistan since U.S. special forces were killed in the downing of a helicopter in October 2001 following Al-Qaeda's September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States.
U.S. support for anti-Taliban fighters in Afghanistan -- including air strikes on Kabul and front-line Taliban positions -- led to the downfall of the Taliban government after it refused to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and other terrorists blamed for orchestrating the September 11 attacks.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Trump: Talks With Kim Failed Over North Korea Sanctions
President Donald Trump has said that U.S. sanctions were a sticking point in his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam’s capital.
"It was about the sanctions," Trump told reporters in Hanoi on February 28 after the two-day summit ended without agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
"Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn't do that," the U.S. president added.
Still, Trump said Kim assured him that Pyongyang will continue to hold off on nuclear and missile tests.
However, North Korea contradicted Trump's account, saying that it had only asked for partial sanctions relief.
"What we proposed was not the removal of all sanctions, but the partial removal," North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in Hanoi.
"If the United States partially removes sanctions, specifically the articles that affect the civilian economy and, in particular, the livelihood of all people, we will permanently and completely remove all the nuclear production facilities in the Yongbyon area," he said, referring to North Korea’s main nuclear site.
Earlier in the day, Trump and Kim departed the summit venue in Hanoi in separate motorcades earlier than planned, and a planned joint agreement signing ceremony was scrapped.
"Sometimes you have to walk, and this was one of those times," Trump said.
As he began his second day of talks with Trump in Hanoi’s Metropole Hotel, Kim said: “From what I feel right now, I do have a feeling that good results will come out.”
The remarks, made through an interpreter, were believed to be the first ever by the reclusive leader in response to a question by a foreign reporter.
The two leaders' historic meeting in Singapore in June 2018 -- the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader -- produced a vague statement in which Kim pledged to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
However, there has been little sign of progress since.
Based on reporting by Reuters, Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP
