Turkey Suspends More Than 7,000 Civil Servants, Academics

Turkey announced the dismissal of another 7,000 police, soldiers, and officials on July 14, the eve of the anniversary of a failed military-led coup.

It is the latest move in a large-scale purge by the Turkish authorities, who have arrested about 50,000 people and fired over 100,000 more in the aftermath of the thwarted attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 15 last year.

A total of 7,563 people have been sacked in the latest wave of dismissals, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Almost 350 retired army members were also stripped of their rank. Hurriyet daily reported that some 2,300 police were sacked.

The new decree came a day before Turkey holds a major program of events to mark the one-year anniversary of the coup attempt, blamed by the authorities on U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen on July 14 again denied any involvement in what he called a "despicable putsch," and called on Ankara to end the "witch hunt" of his followers.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa