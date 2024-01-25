News
- By AP
Turkey Formally Ratifies Sweden's NATO Membership, Leaving Hungary As Only Ally Yet To Endorse It
Turkey has published a measure approving Sweden's membership in NATO in its official gazette, finalizing the ratification that brings the previously nonaligned country a step closer to joining the alliance. Hungary now remains the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the ratification on January 25, saying, “With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden’s path towards NATO membership.” Turkey’s parliament endorsed Sweden’s accession on January 23. The ruling party said the Nordic country’s tougher stance on Kurdish militants was key to winning approval.
More News
RFE/RL Journalist Kurmasheva No Closer To Wrongfully Detained Designation After 100 Days In Russian Jail
RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva spent her 100th day in a Russian jail on January 25, and despite pressure to designate her as wrongfully detained as it has other U.S. citizens held in Russia, the U.S. State Department appears no closer doing so.
"I have no updates to offer on any specific designation, but we have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” spokesman Vedant Patel said at a briefing on January 24 after being asked whether the State Department was closer to making the designation.
The designation would raise the profile of the case against Kurmasheva, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen, effectively labeling it politically motivated. Two other U.S. citizens held by Russia, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, have been designated as wrongfully detained.
“We hope the U.S. State Department will quickly designate Alsu as ‘wrongfully detained,’” acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement.
"Even one day unjustly behind bars is a tragedy, but a U.S. citizen wrongfully held in a Russian prison for 100 days is outrageous."
Capus called for Russia to release Kurmasheva, noting that she is “a wife, mother, and beloved member of this proud institution.”
Patel said the State Department is following Kurmasheva’s detention closely.
“We remain incredibly concerned about the extension of her pretrial detention,” he said. “I can also note that our request to visit her was denied on December 20. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow continues to seek appropriate consular access."
Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir service for some 25 years, left Prague in mid-May because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.
She was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated. After five months waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($110) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Unable to leave Russia without her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to ask the Russian government to register her as a "foreign agent." Two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.
Kurmasheva recently wrote from her prison cell in the Russian city of Kazan that her detention was “becoming slowly but surely less bearable."
The "foreign agent" charge carries a maximum prison term of five years, while the second charge is punishable by up to 10 years. Kurmasheva and RFE/RL deny the allegations and say Moscow is punishing her for her journalistic work.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan. The two Americans are being held on espionage charges that they deny.
Government Of North Macedonia Resigns Under Roadmap For General Elections
The prime minister of North Macedonia and his cabinet on January 25 submitted their resignations to parliament, clearing the way for a caretaker government to be installed ahead of general elections in May.
Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski said he thanked his ministers ahead of a meeting with Talat Xhaferi, speaker of the parliament, who also resigned on January 25, three days before he is expected to take over as caretaker prime minister.
“I will wish him a successful procedure until Sunday, and then a successful election of him as technical prime minister," Kovachevski told reporters, describing Xhaferi as a politician who has a lot of experience in running the parliament.
Xhaferi will be the first ethnic Albanian to hold the position of acting head of government.
Kovachevski said that while Xhaferi's style will be different, he “will certainly maintain the state's strategic direction, which is the Western orientation [and] the strategic partnership with the United States.”
The practice of forming a caretaker government 100 days before election day was established in 2015 as part of a deal between the main political parties under the mediation of the European Union to end a political crisis at the time.
Parliament is also scheduled to vote on a new cabinet on January 28. The current opposition will have two ministers in the 20-member cabinet and three deputy ministers.
The main political parties agreed last month to hold general elections on May 8, which is two months early and will coincide with the second round of presidential elections. The first round is scheduled for April 24.
The main opposition party, the center-right VMRO-DPMNE, had been pressing for early elections, accusing the government led by the center-left Social Democrats and their junior coalition partners of corruption, nepotism, and incompetence.
Kovacevski, representing the Social Democratic Union, has been head of the government since January 2022. He expressed confidence that on May 9 he will lead the new government.
North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union in 2022. The small Balkan country of 1.8 million people must meet certain criteria to join including changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority. The issue is highly contentious because of the overlapping histories and cultures of Bulgaria and North Macedonia.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Iranian Dissidents At Home And Abroad Go On Hunger Strike To Protest Executions
Activists in Iran and abroad have announced plans to go on hunger strike in protest against a rise in the clerical establishment's use of the death penalty, including the execution of a 23-year-old protester who was diagnosed with a mental condition.
The campaign comes after imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said she and dozens of other female prisoners would go on hunger strike on January 25 following the execution of Mohammad Qobadlou.
Detained during the nationwide "Women, Life, Freedom" protests against the Islamic republic's leadership in 2022, Qobadlou was accused of killing a policeman and was executed on January 23.
The 23-year-old’s execution was condemned by activists and rights groups who noted that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that the Supreme Court had struck down the initial death sentence ruling. Qobadlou is the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
Amnesty International said Qobadlou's execution marked a "plunge into new realms of cruelty" by the Islamic leadership.
In her statement on social media, Mohammadi said the striking prisoners demanded an “end to executions in Iran.”
Several people, including journalists, lawyers, and former prisoners, have expressed support for the hunger strike and said they would join. Dissident Iran-based artists Toomaj Salehi and Mehdi Yarrahi and political prisoners Bahareh Hedayat and Zeynab Jalalian are among those who said they would go on hunger strike.
Foreign-based activists such as Masih Alinejad and Atena Daemi have also said they would join the strike.
Canada-based critic Hamed Esmaeilion, a former spokesman for the Association of Families of the Victims of the Ukrainian Flight PS752, appealed to the UN's deputy high commissioner for human rights, Nada Al-Nashif, to visit political prisoners in Tehran's Evin Prison during her upcoming trip to the capital.
Joanna Taimasi, the wife of Kurdish prisoner Mohsen Mazloum, said she was joining the strike as well to protest against what she described as the European Union's and the German government’s silence in the face of Iran's continued use of the death penalty.
Some foreign-based Iranian human rights groups have said the Islamic republic executed more than 700 prisoners last year.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said at least 11 prisoners in Iran are at "imminent risk" of execution, most of whom are Kurdish.
In a report released in November, the United Nations said Iran is carrying out executions "at an alarming rate."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. And U.S. Sanction Senior Huthis Over Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Britain and the United States said they had sanctioned four senior Iranian-backed Huthi officials for their roles in supporting or directing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Huthi attacks have disrupted global shipping and stoked fears of global inflation. They have also deepened concern that fallout from the war in Gaza could destabilize the Middle East. Those sanctioned were Huthi Defense Minister Muhammad Nasser al-Atifi, Commander of Huthi Naval Forces Muhammad Fadl Abd Al-Nabi, coastal defense forces chief Muhammad Ali al-Qadiri, and Muhammed Ahmad al-Talibi, who the two governments described as the Huthi forces director of procurement.
U.S. Secretly Warned Iran Of Threat Within Its Borders Ahead Of Deadly Attack On Soleimani Memorial
The U.S. government provided Iran with a “private warning” about a terrorist threat within its borders ahead of a deadly attack earlier this month that killed more than 80 people, a U.S. official said on January 25.
The official said the U.S. government followed a long-standing “duty to warn” policy to warn governments against potential lethal threats.
“We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity in an e-mail to RFE/RL confirming a report earlier by the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report about the warning.
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for U.S. of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qasem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack or at least mitigate the death toll.
Officials with Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, the newspaper said.
The incident intensified fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping.
Soleimani was killed in what the U.S. called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
Hungarian And Ukrainian FMs To Prepare Talks Between Orban and Zelenskiy
A meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, scheduled for January 29 will be "related to the preparation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told RFE/RL on January 25. Orban "was last in Ukraine in 2010, in a country that we can hardly remember anymore," Stefanishyna said. Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, who is also to attend the meeting between Kuleba and Szijjarto in the Ukrainian town of Uzhhorod, told Interfax on January 22, "We are definitely moving toward a meeting between Zelenskiy and Orban." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Activist, Detained Ahead Of Toqaev Visit, Sentenced To 15 Days
Opposition activist Madina Koketaeva has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for attending a peaceful protest in Almaty against the detention of activists who were detained during unrest at the city's airport. Zhanar Balgabaeva, Koketaeva's lawyer, said her client was handed the sentence on January 25. Koketaeva says she was beaten during her arrest -- which coincided with the arrival of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on January 24 -- to the point where she needed hospitalization. "They are not going to let me go until Toqaev leaves the city," she told RFE/RL's Radio Azattyk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kosovo Removes Billboard In Volatile North With 'Honorary Citizens' Vucic, Djokovic, Putin
A billboard with the pictures of "honorary citizens" including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, tennis player Novak Djokovic, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others, has been taken down in the Serb-majority Kosovo town of Zvecan. Kosovar Internal Affairs Minister Dzeljalj Sveclja and the local self-government minister, Eljbert Krasnici, oversaw the removal, saying there is no place in Kosovo for figures who represent "dictatorship and aggression." Zvecan is near where an attack on Kosovo police occurred in September that left four dead -- a local police sergeant and three of the attackers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Lithuania To Ban Military Personnel From Non-Work-Related Trips To Russia, Belarus, China
The government of NATO member Lithuania has drafted legislation to ban its military personnel from taking non-work-related trips to Russia, Belarus, and China. The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on January 25 that the list was compiled based on an assessment of risks and threats to national security. The ban also includes transiting the three states, with the exception of their airspace. "[Lithuania's] National Security Strategy states that Russia, Belarus, and China pose a threat to the country's security and to its citizens, including espionage actions against Lithuania by the intelligence and security services of these countries," the draft says. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Woman Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison For Killing Of Pro-Kremlin Blogger
A military court in St. Petersburg on January 25 sentenced Darya Trepova to 27 years in prison after finding her guilty of killing prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, a fervent proponent of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Prosecutors had asked the Second Western District Military Court for a sentence of 28 years in prison and a fine of 800,000 rubles ($9,000) on charges of terrorism and forgery.
Trepova, who pleaded not guilty to the terrorism charge and entered a guilty plea to the charge of document forgery, was arrested after an explosion in a restaurant in St. Petersburg on April 2 killed Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin. The blast also wounded 52 people.
Tatarsky was talking to people who had previously attended a meeting with him when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that blew up, killing him, according th Russian media reports.
Trepova, 26, admitted giving Tatarsky the box, but said at the trial that she did not know that there was an explosive device inside.
Trepova's co-defendant, Dmitry Kasintsev, in whose apartment Trepova was detained, was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.
Kasintsev pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to report a crime, but rejected the charge of covering up a crime.
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky. The FSB also tried to link the killing to associates of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence to back the allegations, and Navalny's aides have alleged the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
Russian Nationalist, Kremlin Critic Girkin Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison
A court in Moscow has sentenced Russian nationalist Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov) to four years in prison on a charge of making public calls for extremist activities.
The prosecution last week had sought almost five years in prison for the former leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Girkin has denied the charges.
Girkin, 53, was arrested in July 2023 after strongly criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion. He accused the Kremlin leader of "cowardly mediocrity" and described him as a "nonentity."
He has also called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for making "mistakes" in the invasion of Ukraine and accused him and Putin of "incompetence."
Girkin last year even called on Putin to transfer power to "someone truly capable and responsible."
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin has also argued for a total military mobilization to ensure Russian victory in the war against Ukraine.
Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people on board died in the crash.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has denied any involvement in the downing of the plane.
New Report Says Georgia's 'Penchant For Appeasing Russia' Hurting EU Aspirations
The Kremlin's war on Ukraine has split Eastern Europe, prompting Moldova and Ukraine to grow closer to the European Union while Georgia has exhibited a "penchant for appeasing Russia," according to a new report.
The report by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum published on January 24 says Georgia "has flatlined in its overall EU approximation because of serious backsliding in fundamental freedoms, democracy and governance-related indicators, the government’s evident disregard for civil society and its penchant for appeasing Russia, which is at odds with the EU consensus."
While Moldova and Ukraine improved their public administration in 2023, there was a "downwards drift in politically polarized Georgia," the report, called the Eastern Partnership Index, notes.
It adds that Georgia had "lost considerable ground" in terms of democracy and good governance.
Georgia was granted EU candidacy status in December 2023, while Ukraine and Moldova were shown the green light to begin negotiations to join the bloc.
The report notes that Georgia was afforded the status "even though" it had engaged in "anti-Western rhetoric" and attempted, but failed, to pass a controversial "foreign agents" bill in 2023.
Ukraine and Moldova, however, "are steadily making the kinds of systemic changes that Brussels expects them to do to proceed along the accession path."
The report says Georgia's "declining alignment with significant EU statements and its liberal trade policy," including strategic cooperation with China, could become "a critical concern for the EU in the future."
It also notes a "glaring" contradiction between Georgia's stated aspirations to join the bloc and its "reluctance to adhere to the EU's foreign policy consensus."
"While the Georgian government presents its foreign policy as pragmatic, its voting patterns clearly suggest a departure from an EU-style values-based normative approach," the report says.
The report suggests that "eliminating informal governance and oligarchic influences" were among key measures that could help Tbilisi in "realizing rules-based democratic institutions in line with EU membership norms."
This comes as Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, announced in December 2023 that he was returning to politics as the party's "honorary chairman," a decision he described as "unpleasant."
The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum is an umbrella network of nongovernmental organizations from the region and the European Union. Its mission is to aid civil societies in the planning, monitoring and implementation of the Eastern partnership policy that is aimed at bringing Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine closer to the EU.
Ukraine To Start Building 4 New Nuclear Reactors This Year
Ukraine expects to start construction work on four new nuclear power reactors this summer or autumn, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told Reuters, as the country seeks to compensate for lost energy capacity due to the war with Russia. Two of the units -- which include reactors and related equipment -- will be based on Russian-made equipment that Ukraine wants to import from Bulgaria, while the other two will use Western technology from power equipment maker Westinghouse. All four reactors will be built at the Khmelnytskiy nuclear power plant in the west of Ukraine, Halushchenko added.
Belarus Investigating 20 People, Including RFE/RL Journalist, For Comments To Media
The Investigative Committee of Belarus has launched a "special investigation" of 20 individuals now living outside the country -- including RFE/RL journalist and analyst Yury Drakakhrust -- for providing comments to indepdendent media in Belarus.
The Investigative Committee said on January 25 the 20 were accused of conspiring to seize power and promoting extremism, among other charges.
Most of the those accused in the case are independent political analysts, sociologists, and economists. The list also includes several employees of the office of Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus's opposition leader in exile.
All "took an active part in the development and implementation of the concept of destructive activities aimed at harming the national security of the Republic of Belarus, and also contributed to the incitement of social enmity and strife in society," the committee said.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
"There is no particular logic to this list, they just put as many people on this list as possible to intimidate as many people as possible," Hanna Krasulina, Tsikhanouskaya's press secretary and one of those on the list, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service.
Since a disputed 2020 presidential election, authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has cracked down hard on dissent and civil society, jailing hundreds and forcing most of the country's opposition figures, including Tsikhanouskaya, to flee in fear of their safety and freedom.
While the official results handed Lukashenka victory and his sixth consecutive term in office, the opposition and many Western governments and organizations say the poll was rigged and that Tsikhanouskaya actually won.
Earlier this week, the Vyasna human rights center said that Belarusian authorities had detained more than 70 people recently, highlighting the continued crackdown on dissent.
According to Vyasna, some of those detained were released after they were questioned and their homes searched, while some remained in custody as raids and detentions continued into the evening. In some cases, entire families were detained.
Many of the people detained are either former political prisoners or relatives of individuals who are behind bars on politically motivated charges.
Last week, police in the western region of Brest detained six men on unspecified charges after searching their homes, breaking car windows, and destroying items inside their houses.
The January 25 list of people being investigated includes Ryhor Astapenia, Philip Bikanov, Alyaksandr Dobravolsky, Andrey Kazakevich, Anna Krasulina, Yevhen Kryzhanovsky, Dzianis Kuchynski, Veronika Laputska, Alyaksandr Lagvinets, Anna Lyubakova, Vasil Naumau, Maria Rohova, Pyotr Rudkovsky, Alesia Rudnik, Natalia Rabova, Paval Usau, Tatsyana Chulitskaya, Alyaksandr Shlyk, and Kateryna Shmatina.
According to Vyasna, as of January 23, the number of political prisoners in the country is 1,415.
Russia, Ukraine Make Conflicting Statements About Whether There Was Warning Before Plane Crashed
Ukraine and Russia have contradicted each other over whether there had been proper notification to secure the airspace around an area where a military transport plane Moscow says was carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed, killing them and nine others on board.
Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov told deputies in Moscow on January 25 that Ukrainian military intelligence had been given a 15-minute warning before the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane entered the Belgorod region in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, and that Russia had received confirmation the message was received.
Kartapolov did not provide any evidence to back up his claim and Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov reiterated in comments to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that it had not received either a written or verbal request to secure the airspace where the plane went down.
Yusov said Ukraine had been using reconnaissance drones in the area and that Russia had launched attack drones. There was "no confirmed information" that Ukraine had hit any targets, he said.
"Unfortunately, we can assume various scenarios, including provocation, as well as the use of Ukrainian prisoners as a human shield for transporting ammunition and weapons for S-300 systems," he told RFE/RL.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
There has been no direct confirmation from Kyiv on Russian claims that the plane had Ukrainian POWs on board or that the aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for an international investigation of the incident, and Yusov reiterated that call, as "there are many circumstances that require investigation and maximum study."
The RIA Novosti news agency on January 25 reported that both black boxes had been recovered from the wreckage site in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into what it said was a "terrorist attack." The press service of the Investigative Committee said in a news release that preliminary data of the inspection of the scene of the incident, "allow us to conclude that the aircraft was attacked by an antiaircraft missile from the territory of Ukraine."
The Investigative Committee said that "fragmented human remains" were found at the crash site, repeating that six crew members, military police officers, and Ukrainian POWs were on board the plane.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on January 25 called the downing of the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane a "monstrous act," though Moscow has yet to show any evidence that it was downed by a Ukrainian missile, or that there were Ukrainian prisoners on board.
While not saying who shot down the plane, Zelenskiy said that "all clear facts must be established...our state will insist on an international investigation."
Ukrainian officials have said that a prisoner exchange was to have taken place on January 24 and that Russia had not informed Ukraine that Ukrainian POWs would be flown on cargo planes.
Ukrainian military intelligence said it did not have "reliable and comprehensive information" on who was on board the flight but said the Russian POWs it was responsible for "were delivered in time to the conditional exchange point where they were safe."
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's commissioner for human rights, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "currently, there are no signs of the fact that there were so many people on the Il-76 plane, be they citizens of Ukraine or not."
Aviation experts told RFE/RL that it was possible a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile downed the plane but added that a Russian antiaircraft could have been responsible.
"During the investigation, you can easily determine which system shot down the plane based on the missiles' damaging elements," said Roman Svitan, a Ukrainian reserve colonel and an aviation-instructor pilot.
When asked about Russian claims of dozens of POWs on board, Svitan said that from the footage released so far, he'd seen no evidence to back up the statements.
"From the footage that was there, I looked through it all, it’s not clear where there are dozens of bodies.... There's not a single body visible at all. At one time I was a military investigator, including investigating disasters; believe me, if there were seven or eight dozen people there, the field would be strewn with corpses and remains of bodies," Svitan added.
Russian officials said the plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members, and three escorts.
A list of the six crew members who were supposed to be on the flight was obtained by RFE/RL. The deaths of three of the crew members were confirmed to RFE/RL by their relatives.
Video on social media showed a plane spiraling to the ground, followed by a loud bang and explosion that sent a ball of smoke and flames skyward.
Russia Declares Doxa Student Magazine 'Undesirable Organization'
Russia's prosecutor-general has added the Doxa student magazine to the register of "undesirable organizations," according to a post on the Telegram channel of the State Duma commission that investigates alleged interference by foreign states in Russia's domestic affairs. The Prosecutor-General's Office has yet to officially announce the move. The commission's chairman, Vasily Piskarev, has accused Doxa of being "involved in training on sabotage activities on Russia's territory." Four former editors of Doxa were sentenced to two years of correctional labor each in December 2022 over a video about opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's incarceration. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Swedish PM Seeks To Meet Hungary's Orban In Brussels For NATO Talks
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has offered to meet his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, in Brussels next week to discuss his country's NATO application and other bilateral issues, the government said on January 25. In a letter to Orban, Kristersson said he would also accept an invitation received earlier this week to meet in Budapest "at a time convenient for both of us." On January 23, Orban invited Kristersson to Budapest to negotiate his country joining the bloc. Hungary's parliament speaker said on January 25 that there was no urgency in approving Sweden's NATO membership bid. Hungary's opposition will probably request an extraordinary parliament session to ratify Sweden's bid but their effort will likely fail, Laszlo Kover told Index.hu, and he "feels no particular urgency, there is no extraordinary situation" regarding Sweden's bid. Orban said on January 24 that he told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Hungary supported Sweden's membership, and would urge parliament to "conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
Dozens Protest Local's Killing In Siberia's Yakutsk; Several Detained
Russian police made several arrests after dozens of residents of Yakutsk gathered in a central square of the eastern Siberian city to protest the alleged murder of a local man by a suspect who they said was Tajik. Eyewitnesses said at least 15 people were detained on January 24 by security forces after some 50 people gathered in Yakutsk's Victory Square. Police attempted to disperse the protesters, telling them the suspect, who they said had a Russian passport, had been arrested. The protest was triggered by the stabbing death of a resident of Yakutsk's Namsky district on January 20. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russia Resumes Air Strikes On Odesa, Kharkiv, Wounding Several And Causing Material Damage
Russia launched fresh drone and missile attacks on Ukraine's southern regions of Odesa, Mykolaiyv, and Dnipropetrovsk early on January 25, wounding several people and causing material damage, the Ukrainian military and regional officials said.
Ukraine's air defense said the drones attacked Odesa in two separate waves. A total of 11 of the 14 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia were downed -- 10 in Odesa and one in Mykolaiyv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said six people were wounded by falling debris in the Black Sea port.
Kiper said that an industrial facility, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the attack. He said the southern city's Primoriye and Khadzhibey districts bore the brunt of the attack.
Local authorities said the Russian attack also targeted the warehouse of a furniture factory in the industrial district of Odesa, starting a large fire.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an industrial enterprise was destroyed in a drone strike that caused a fire, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, adding that the fire had been put out by firefighters.
Lysak also said the settlement of Myrivsk, in the Nikopol area, came under Russian artillery fire.
Russia also targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with five S-300 antiaircraft guided missiles, the air defense said. It was not immediately known if the missile strike caused damage or injuries.
The eastern city of Kharkiv, which is located some 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has recently been subjected to an unusually intense wave of missile strikes that targeted residential areas. In the latest such attack, at least 10 people were killed on January 23.
On the battlefield, amid a seesaw of offensive and defensive actions by both sides, Russian troops continued their unsuccessful attempts to encircle the industrial city of Avdiyivka in the eastern region of Donetsk.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its early morning report on January 25 that four such attempts were repelled by Ukrainian defenders over the past 24 hours.
Oil Refinery In Southern Russia Ablaze, Russian Media Reports Say
A fire broke out at a large Rosneft oil refinery in the southern Russian town of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region late on January 24, according to Russian news agency reports. "According to emergency services of Tuapse district, a fire broke out on the territory of the oil refinery in the town," the agencies reported, quoting a statement by Krasnodar's emergency service. "The fire is being brought under control. According to initial information, there are no casualties." Telegram channels showed pictures of the blaze and said drones were responsible. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Azerbaijan Accuses PACE Of Bias, Suspends Cooperation With Council Of Europe's Legislative Body
Azerbaijan on January 24 said it was suspending its cooperation with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) amid deteriorating relations with Brussels.
In a statement, the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE said the Strasbourg-based legislative body was “being used as a platform to target some member states.”
The decision came two days after Germany’s Frank Schwabe challenged the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation on the opening day of PACE’s 2024 winter session.
Schwabe specifically raised concerns about the status of political prisoners in Azerbaijan and cited the “violent displacement of people” from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s recapture of the ethnic Armenian-dominated region. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan recaptured the territory in September 2023.
The German representative also pointed out that PACE rapporteurs had been unable to visit Azerbaijan on at least three occasions in 2023.
The Azerbaijani delegation complained in its statement that “core principles of the PACE are exploited by certain biased groups to advance their narrow interests.” It further charged that "political corruption, discrimination, ethnic and religious hatred, double standards, arrogance, chauvinism have become prevailing practice in the PACE.”
The delegation accused the PACE of exhibiting “Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia,” creating what it described as an “unbearable atmosphere” that it said contributed to Baku’s decision to “cease its engagement with and presence at the PACE until further notice.”
Azerbaijan’s decision to leave the PACE comes amid growing tensions with the European Union as Baku accuses Brussels of “bias” toward Yerevan as Armenia and Azerbaijan try to normalize relations.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on January 10 rejected a proposal by Armenia to use Soviet-era maps drawn in the 1970s to delineate borders, claiming that Azerbaijani territories had been handed to Armenia by the Soviet authorities.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on January 22 criticized Aliyev’s “territorial claims” and warned that there would be “severe consequences” if Armenia’s territorial integrity was violated.
The following day, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said Borrell’s comments amounted to a “blatant misinterpretation of facts” and accused the chief EU diplomat of engaging in “threatening rhetoric.”
Two Iranian Protesters Who Were Partially Blinded By Security Forces Detained
Two Iranian protesters partially blinded by security forces during the 2022 nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have been detained by authorities for continuing to speak out against the Islamic republic's leadership.
Amir Shah-Valayati and Matin Hosseini were arrested on January 23, according to the human rights group HRANA.
Shah-Valayati, a hairdresser, lost an eye in Tehran's Narmak district soon after unrest spread across the nation following Amini's death in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf infraction.
He continued sharing protest content on social media and was detained again in May 2023, and then summoned and arrested once more, this time on January 23 at the Evin Courthouse. He is currently being held at Tehran's notorious Evin Prison. Human rights groups Hengaw and HRANA report that he faces several charges, including "propaganda against the system."
Similarly, Hosseini was arrested in Bukan after losing vision in one eye when wounded by a shotgun pellet. His recent social media activity, which included visiting and posting images of protest casualties' graves, preceded his arrest.
The Iranian judiciary has yet to comment on the arrests amid persistent tensions between the country's leadership and the treatment of injured demonstrators.
Rights groups have accused the Islamic nation's security forces of “intentionally targeting” the eyes and faces of protesters during the violent crackdown on demonstrations by security forces.
In an analysis published on September 22, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said it was able to verify 138 cases of eye injuries sustained during the monthslong, nationwide protests in Iran. Many of the victims lost vision in one eye, some in both.
The unrest, catalyzed by Amini's death, represents the most significant challenge to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The government's response to the protests has been marked by a stringent crackdown, leading to over 500 fatalities, including 71 children, as claimed by rights groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Bill On Seizing Russian Assets To Help Ukraine Rebuild
A U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved legislation on January 24 that would help set the stage for the United States to confiscate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding. The committee voted 20 to 1 in favor of the unprecedented Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act. If it were to pass the full Senate and House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act would pave the way for Washington's first-ever seizure of central bank assets from a country with which it is not at war.
Hungary Supports Sweden's NATO Membership, Orban Tells Stoltenberg
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on January 24 that he told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Hungary supports Sweden's membership of the military alliance. Orban said on X, formerly Twitter, that he spoke by phone with Stoltenberg and “reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden." Orban also told Stoltenberg that he will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden joining NATO and “conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity.” Stoltenberg said he welcomed the "clear support" from Orban and his government for Sweden's NATO membership.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
After A Frosty Reception, Tbilisi's Wartime Russians Are Beginning To Leave2
More Than 42,000 Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine Since Launch Of Full-Scale Invasion3
Sweden Sees 'No Reason To Negotiate' With Hungary On NATO Bid; Turkish Parliament OKs Accession4
Moscow Accuses Kyiv Of Shooting Down Plane With Ukrainian POWs On Board5
How A Russian Fighter-Jet Manufacturer Continued To Import Western Aviation Parts Despite Sanctions6
Slovakia To Resume Cultural Cooperation With Russia7
Russian Energy Company Suspends Some Operations At Baltic Sea Terminal After Fire8
Measles Cases Soar In Europe; Highest Numbers In Russia, Kazakhstan, WHO Says9
Four Survivors Found After Rescuers Reach Remote Site Of Plane Crash In Northern Afghanistan10
Pakistani Capital Closes Schools, Universities Amid Attack Threat
Subscribe