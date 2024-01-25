Turkey Formally Ratifies Sweden's NATO Membership, Leaving Hungary As Only Ally Yet To Endorse It

RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva spent her 100th day in a Russian jail on January 25, and despite pressure to designate her as wrongfully detained as it has other U.S. citizens held in Russia, the U.S. State Department appears no closer doing so.

"I have no updates to offer on any specific designation, but we have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” spokesman Vedant Patel said at a briefing on January 24 after being asked whether the State Department was closer to making the designation.

The designation would raise the profile of the case against Kurmasheva, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen, effectively labeling it politically motivated. Two other U.S. citizens held by Russia, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, have been designated as wrongfully detained.

“We hope the U.S. State Department will quickly designate Alsu as ‘wrongfully detained,’” acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement.

"Even one day unjustly behind bars is a tragedy, but a U.S. citizen wrongfully held in a Russian prison for 100 days is outrageous."

Capus called for Russia to release Kurmasheva, noting that she is “a wife, mother, and beloved member of this proud institution.”

Patel said the State Department is following Kurmasheva’s detention closely.

“We remain incredibly concerned about the extension of her pretrial detention,” he said. “I can also note that our request to visit her was denied on December 20. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow continues to seek appropriate consular access."

Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir service for some 25 years, left Prague in mid-May because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.

She was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated. After five months waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($110) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.

Unable to leave Russia without her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to ask the Russian government to register her as a "foreign agent." Two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.

Kurmasheva recently wrote from her prison cell in the Russian city of Kazan that her detention was “becoming slowly but surely less bearable."

The "foreign agent" charge carries a maximum prison term of five years, while the second charge is punishable by up to 10 years. Kurmasheva and RFE/RL deny the allegations and say Moscow is punishing her for her journalistic work.

Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.

Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan. The two Americans are being held on espionage charges that they deny.