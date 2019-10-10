Turkey Urged To Show 'Restraint' In Syria Offensive , UN Security Council To Meet

World governments have reacted with concern after Turkey's military offensive began in northern Syria against Kurdish forces, while the UN Security Council plans to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the incursion.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who three days earlier said he wouldn't interfere with the offensive, has called Turkey's actions a "bad idea," while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on October 9 that Washington never approved the assault.

Trump's abrupt decision over the weekend was condemned at home and abroad.

U.S. senators on October 9 announced a bipartisan bill was being drafted to sanction the heads of the Turkish political leadership, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the country's military and energy industries.

The bill would likely freeze U.S. assets of the top Turkish politicians and impose visa restrictions on officials. It would further seek to block the global sale of military equipment to Ankara, including U.S. ammunition sales, Reuters reported.

Part of the draft law proposes placing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a sophisticated Russian air-defense system that is not compatible with NATO capabilities.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey, a NATO member, had "legitimate security concerns," yet it was "important to avoid actions that may further destabilize the region."

South African Ambassador Jerry Matthews Matjuila, who is the UN Security Council president, called on Turkey to "protect civilians" and exercise "maximum restraint."

The outgoing head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, also urged restraint.

"Turkey has security concerns at its border with Syria. However, I call on Turkey, as well on the other actors, to act with restraint and to stop operations already...under way," Juncker told the European Parliament in Brussels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Erdogan in a telephone call to "think carefully" before launching an offensive in Syria.

"Putin called on his Turkish partners to think carefully about the situation so as not to harm overall efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, France, Germany, Britain, Belgium, and Poland have called for a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Syria for October 10.

And the Arab League, consisting of 22 states including Egypt, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, said in a statement it will hold a ministerial-level meeting on October 12 to discuss Turkey's assault.

Turkey's ground offensive on October 9 was preceded by hours of shelling by warplanes and artillery over territory held by Kurdish-led forces.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said its military struck a total of 181 militant targets with air strikes and howitzers since the start of operation into northeast Syria.

At least 15 people were reportedly killed.

Erdogan said the purpose of the assault was to create a "safe zone" and targeted Kurdish militants and the Islamic State (IS) group in northern Syria.

Turkey had long threatened an attack on the Kurdish fighters whom Ankara considers terrorists.

With reporting by the BBC, AFP, Reuters, and dpa