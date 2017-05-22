Turkey Slams U.S. Over 'Aggressive' Acts Against Erdogan's Bodyguards

Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador on May 22 to protest what it called "aggressive and unprofessional actions" in the United States against the bodyguards of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Washington last week.

The move was seen as retaliation for calls in the United States for strong action against the Turkish bodyguards who were seen hitting and kicking protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington during Erdogan's visit.

Two Turkish bodyguards were briefly detained after the incident but later released and returned to Turkey.

WATCH: New Video Shows Erdogan Watching Washington Brawl

Washington summoned the Turkish ambassador to raise concerns over the altercation and there have been growing calls for a firm response to the violence of the Turkish bodyguards on U.S. soil.

Washington's police chief described the incident as a "brutal attack" on peaceful protesters.

The altercation broke out on May 16, when a group of protesters that included Armenians and Kurds say they were attacked by Erdogan supporters and members of his own security detail. Nine people were reported injured.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa