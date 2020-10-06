Turkish Foreign Minister In Azerbaijan Amid Lull In Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

BAKU/YEREVAN -- Diplomatic efforts to contain the flare-up in the fighting in and around the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh gained momentum on October 6 after a lull overnight following more than a week of intense battles between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, while Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian discussed the fighting in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The hostilities that broke out on September 27 between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have increased concern that a wider conflict could be triggered, dragging in regional heavyweight Turkey, which is Azerbaijan's closest ally, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia.

The latest flare-up in the long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has also raised international concern partly because of its proximity to pipelines that carry Azerbaijani gas and oil to Europe.

"We are in Baku to show our brothers in Azerbaijan our state's and our nation's support and solidarity," Cavusoglu tweeted on October 6.

WATCH: Explosions Rock Cities As Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Escalates

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said in a statement that Pashinian and Putin "continued discussing the escalated armed confrontation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, adding that "Putin once again stressed the need for ceasing hostilities."

Armenia also announced that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected in Yerevan on October 8, although the government said the planned visit was "completely unrelated" to the current fighting.

On October 5, Russia, France, and the United States -- the cochairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) so-called Minsk Group which has spearheaded peace efforts over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s -- reiterated their call for an immediate cease-fire in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, saying the escalating conflict represented an "unacceptable threat" to the region's stability.

Cavusoglu said the call for a cease-fire was "no different" from the previous ones.

"OK, let the cease-fire take place but what will be the result? Can you [the world] tell Armenia to immediately withdraw from Azerbaijani territories or can you produce solutions for its withdrawal? No," he said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have accused each other of starting the fighting in which more than 250 people have been reported killed -- and many more are feared dead.

Both sides of the conflict regularly exaggerate losses inflicted on their opponent as part of a parallel information war.

Clashes have been fought with artillery, drones, and tanks. Baku says Azerbaijani cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been hit, and Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of targeting densely populated areas.

Both have denied targeting civilians, but rights groups have warned against the use of banned munitions such as cluster bombs.

Amnesty International warned on October 5 that its experts were able to identify cluster munitions that appear to have been fired by Azerbaijani forces into residential areas of Stepanakert, the largest city in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The use of cluster bombs in any circumstances is banned under international humanitarian law, so their use to attack civilian areas is particularly dangerous and will only lead to further deaths and injuries,” Amnesty said in a statement.

Armenia said on October 6 that the previous night passed relatively calmly in the conflict zone in Nagornog-Karabakh.

“After several calls of the international community to immediately cease hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the night passed relatively calmly at the border," Shushan Stepanian, a spokesperson for Armenia’s Defense Ministry, wrote on Facebook.

Arayik Harutiunian, the de facto president of Nagorno-Karabakh, also wrote in a Facebook post that a “stable situation” was mostly preserved at the front last night.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a conflict over the mountainous region since the waning years of the Soviet Union. They fought a war that ended in 1994 with an uneasy cease-fire and an estimated 30,000 killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, and Interfax