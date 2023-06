1 Children wait for the arrival of Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov prior to the inauguration of a children's medical center in the new city of Arkadag on June 29.



The city is named after Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who ruled from 2006 to 2022 and is also known as Arkadag (the Protector). He handed power to his son in 2022 but retains many powers as the chairman of the People's Council.