Two Accused Of Plotting Terrorist Attack On Iranian Meeting In France

Belgian authorities say they have arrested a husband and wife over an alleged plot to bomb a weekend event organized by an Iranian exiled opposition group in France.

The suspects were detained in the Brussels region on June 30 and charged with plotting an attack near Paris during a conference organized by the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said on July 2.

It said the suspects, identified as Belgian nationals Amir S. and Nasimeh N., were both in their thirties.

Prosecutors said the couple, of Iranian heritage, was detained while in their car, which contained about half a kilogram of the TATP explosive material and a detonator.

After the detentions, police raided five homes but did not elaborate on the results.

Prosecutors said a suspected accomplice, identified as Merhad A., was detained in France. An Iranian diplomat in Vienna identified as Assadollah A. was also detained in Germany.

The MKO, or People's Mujahedin of Iran, organized the June 29 Free Iran rally in Villepinte, near the French capital. The group backs the overthrow of Iran's leadership.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and La Libre Belgique