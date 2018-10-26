U.S. law enforcement officials say two additional suspicious packages have been intercepted, bringing the total to 12 over the past several days addressed to leading figures of the Democratic Party and outspoken critics of President Donald Trump.

The FBI on October 26 said a package had been discovered in Florida addressed to New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker, a critic of Trump and suggested by some as a potential presidential challenger in 2020.

Separately, New York police reported that authorities were investigating a suspected explosive device discovered at a postal facility addressed to James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence who also has been critical of Trump's policies.

The new incidents bring to at least 12 the number of suspected pipe bombs that have been sent to leading Democratic figures or critics of the president, although officials have yet to identify a potential motive for the actions.

Authorities say they are not certain if the devices were meant to detonate or were merely intended to generate fear.

All of the packages appear to have been sent through the U.S. postal system, but they did not reach their targets and none exploded.

Among the targets were former President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State and former first lady Hillary Clinton.

The first suspicious package was intercepted on October 22, addressed to billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a top contributor to the Democratic Party.

