Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Roadside Bomb Near Afghan Border

Two Pakistani army soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb attack in the country’s northwest, Pakistani intelligence officials said as reported by AP.



The bomb exploded when a security forces vehicle was patrolling the Ladha area of South Waziristan.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.



The Pakistani Taliban has claimed previous such attacks.



The area where the attack took place has been a stronghold of Mahsud militants.



The army claims to have cleared the area near the Afghan border of Islamic militants, following a series of multiple offenses against them in recent years.



On August 16, the brother of the leader of the Afghan Taliban was reported to have been among those killed in a bomb blast at a mosque in southwest Pakistan.



Police said four people were killed and more than 20 injured in the explosion at the mosque some 25 kilometers from the city of Quetta, the capital of restive Balochistan Province.



Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada was not in the mosque when the bomb went off but his younger brother, Hafiz Ahmadullah, was among those killed, according to Afghan Islamic Press and Reuters, which quoted two Taliban sources.

Based on reporting by AP