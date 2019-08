Afghan officials say dozens of people have been killed or wounded by an explosion inside a wedding hall in Kabul during a reception late on August 17.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the blast was caused by a bomb that went off in the men’s area of the wedding hall on Kabul’s west side.

“Unfortunately, the blast caused civilian casualties,” Rahimi said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP