UN: Nearly 4,000 Afghans Killed Or Wounded In First Half Of 2019

More than 1,300 Afghans have been killed and 2,466 more were injured in the first six months of this year, according to a July 30 report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).



The latest civilian casualty figures were released as U.S. officials are seeking to end the 18-year war with Islamist militant groups as talks with the Taliban have reached a critical stage.



Washington is aiming to achieve a peace pact by September 1 ahead of the presidential election in Afghanistan that is scheduled toward the end of that month.



War still has raged and the Taliban controls or contests around half of the country, more territory than any time since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 ousted the group from power.



UNAMA said ground raids and clashes caused the most casualties, followed by the use of homemade bombs and air strikes, Reuters reported.

Taliban and Islamic fighters caused 52 percent of the casualties, the report said.



Among the 985 civilian casualties documented that were attributed to militants, were government officials, tribal elders, aid workers, religious scholars, mullahs and places of worship and culture.



Pro-government forces killed 717 people and injured 680, a 31-percent increase from the same period last year.



Women continue to be disproportionately affected by the war. It caused the deaths of 144 women and injured 286.



Child casualties comprised nearly one-third of the overall civilian casualties, with 327 deaths and 880 injured.



"Parties to the conflict may give differing explanations for recent trends, each designed to justify their own military tactics," UNAMA human rights chief Richard Bennett said.

Based on reporting by Reuters