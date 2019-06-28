Two People Die In Siberia In Floods Triggered By Heavy Rains

Two people have died in Siberia during floods caused by heavy rains, local authorities say.



A state of emergency was announced in the Irkutsk region on June 27 as floods hit its three districts following several days of heavy rains.



The Irkutsk regional government said on June 28 that a couple died overnight after refusing to leave their house in the village of Yevdokimovka despite an evacuation order issued by authorities.