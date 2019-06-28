Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Two People Die In Siberia In Floods Triggered By Heavy Rains

Russia map webmap

Two people have died in Siberia during floods caused by heavy rains, local authorities say.

A state of emergency was announced in the Irkutsk region on June 27 as floods hit its three districts following several days of heavy rains.

The Irkutsk regional government said on June 28 that a couple died overnight after refusing to leave their house in the village of Yevdokimovka despite an evacuation order issued by authorities.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG