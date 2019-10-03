Two Russian Police Officers Fired After Illegal Raid Ended With Two Uzbeks In Hospital

Two police officers in the town of Balashikha near Moscow have been dismissed and face unspecified charges for forcing two Uzbek men to jump from a second-floor apartment, which landed them in the hospital.

Moscow regional police spokeswoman Tatyana Petrova said on October 2 that the two officers' supervisor was demoted as well because of the incident.

"As a result of an internal investigation, two officers of the investigative department of the Balashikha city police have been fired for committing a misdeed that damages the honor of law enforcement officers and they will face punishment in accordance with the law," Petrova said, adding that 10 other officers faced disciplinary repercussions over the incident.

Dilshod Temirov and Ilhom Holmatov were hospitalized with multiple bone fractures on September 20 after they had to jump from the window on the second floor, saving their lives from three armed men in plainclothes.

The Uzbek men told RFE/RL that the three men rushed in to the apartment, introduced themselves as officers of the investigative department and demanded cash from Temirov, Holmatov, and several other Central Asian men who were in the apartment at the time.

Last week, Moscow regional police said they had launched an internal investigation over the incident.

Temirov and Holmatov are highly-skilled restoration artists who were invited by the Moscow Polytechnical Museum for restoration works at several museums in the Russian capital.

Attacks against labor migrants from Central Asia and the Caucasus by ultranationalists, neo-Nazis, and even by police occur regularly in Russia.