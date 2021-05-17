Two Turkmen Nationals Found Dead In Istanbul, Alcohol Poisoning Suspected

Two Turkmen nationals have been found dead in their apartment in Istanbul after apparently consuming large amounts of bootleg alcohol.

Turkish media reports said over the weekend that the men, identified as Umytjan Charyev, 35, and Zafarjan Charyev, 37, were found dead by their neighbor on May 15.

According to preliminary investigations, the men, who were brothers, were found among a large number of empty vials, which appeared to have been filled with bootleg alcohol made with a base of perfume.

Many Turkmen labor migrants in Turkey have faced hardships since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are unable to return home and receive no support from Turkmenistan's diplomatic missions in Turkey.

In the wake of pandemic in March last year, some 58 Turkmen citizens died in Istanbul after they drank bootleg alcohol.

Turkish police arrested 11 people at the time, including Turkmen nationals, suspected of selling the counterfeit alcohol.

Some reports said that Turkmen citizens drank bootleg alcohol amid rumors saying that alcohol can help the human body combat the coronavirus.

With reporting by NTV, Istiklal, and CNN Turk