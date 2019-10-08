Two U.S. State Department Officials To Be Deposed As Impeachment Probe Rolls On

Three U.S. congressional committees will continue to hear from witnesses on October 8 as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.



Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and Ulrich Brechbuhl, State Department counselor, are scheduled to give depositions to lawmakers from the House of Representatives’ Intelligence, Foreign, and Oversight and Reform committees.



The investigation revolves mostly around a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During that call, according to a government whistle-blower’s account, Trump asked for Zelenskiy’s help in looking into his political and potential electoral foe, former Vice President Job Biden, and his son’s involvement with a Ukrainian energy firm.



Leading up to the call, Trump had withheld nearly $400 million in military aid and White House staff had later allegedly sequestered a record of the discussion in a computer server meant for highly-classified material.



The whistle-blower’s complaint claimed that Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 U.S. election given that Biden is perceived as a possible Democratic candidate to face the incumbent Republican president.



Trump has called the impeachment inquirty a "scam," but has admitted it "makes it harder to do my job."



A political appointee and long-time Republican donor, Sondland has no prior diplomatic experience.



According to the whistle-blower complaint, Sondland and former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker met twice with Ukrainian officials "to help Ukrainian leaders understand and respond to the differing messages they were receiving from official U.S. channels on one hand and from [Trump’s personal attorney] Mr. [Rudy] Giuliani on the other."



Brechbuhl is a senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They are old classmates from West Point and both earned higher degrees from Harvard University.



He will most likely be asked what he knows of the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine given his close ties and access to Pompeo.



Former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is expected to testify on October 11.



She was abruptly recalled to Washington in May several months before her three-year tenure was supposed to expire. The whistle-blower’s account said she was unfavorable to Giuliani and to former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko.



Additional subpoenas were issued on October 7 to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russel Vought.



On the same day, summons were also handed to the Pentagon demanding documents related to Trump's move to withhold military assistance from Ukraine.



Democrats in the House have already issued subpoenas for the White House, Vice President Mike Pence, and the State Department, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



The three House committees leading the probe said the documents must be turned over by October 15, warning that failure to comply may be seen as obstruction and held against any officials in the executive branch.



The Democrats said in a letter to Mark Esper that their investigation is focusing on whether Trump endangered national security by seeking foreign interference in the upcoming U.S. elections and withholding military aid to Ukraine.



This is the fourth time in U.S. history that a presidential impeachment inquiry has been launched.

With reporting by NBC News, Bloomberg, AP, and Politico