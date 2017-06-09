U.K. Prime Minister May's Party Projected To Lose Majority In Parliament

Reuters, the BBC, and Sky News are projecting based on partial results from the snap elections on June 8 that British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party will lose its majority in Parliament.

The loss of the Conservative's majority in Parliament, with no other party picking up enough votes to govern, makes it likely Britain will be plunged into a period of turmoil with a hung Parliament and throws into doubt May's efforts to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union.

After the results of 633 seats were declared early on June 9, May's party had won 308 seats and she is no longer able to reach the 326 seats needed to claim a majority in Britain's 650-seat parliament, Reuters reported.

The BBC predicted May's Conservatives would win 318 of the 650 House of Commons seats, eight short of a majority and 12 fewer than they had going into the election, while the left-wing opposition Labour Party would take 267 -- producing potential deadlock.

Sky News said the Conservatives would retain between 315 and 325 seats.

May faced calls to quit from the opposition and her own party, but vowed to stay on and provide "stability" for the country as her depleted party seeks to build a new governing coalition.

Based on reporting by Reuters, BBC, Sky News, AP, dpa, and AFP