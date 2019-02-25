News
U.S.-Backed Syrian Defense Force Hands Over 280 IS Fighters To Iraq
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have so far handed over 280 captured Islamic State (IS) insurgents to the government of Iraq, officials in Baghdad said on February 24.
The number handed over until now represents just a portion of the "large number" of IS fighters in the custody of the SDF, said officials, who added that the captives include more than 500 Iraqis.
The first batch of about 130 Iraqi IS members were turned over on February 21, Iraqi security forces said.
A statement by the military said the transfers were set to "continue until they are completed."
IS fighters captured large portions of Iraqi and Syrian territory from government forces in 2014, establishing what they called an "Islamic caliphate."
However, U.S.-backed forces have driven the militants from most of their territory in both countries, with the remnants holding out in increasingly shrinking enclaves.
The SDF, an alliance of Syrian Arab and Kurdish fighters, trapped the militants in less than half a square kilometer in a hamlet in the Syrian desert.
U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled he will soon declare the end of the "caliphate" and has said he will pull all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, where they have been supporting the SDF.
The White House later said that some 400 U.S. "peacekeepers" would remain in the country for "some time."
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
See all News Updates of the Day
Moldovan Socialists Top Field In Parliamentary Vote; Pro-EU ACUM Second
CHISINAU -- Moldova’s pro-Russia opposition Socialist Party has captured the most votes in parliamentary elections, but failed to secure the majority needed to form a government, preliminary results show.
With more than 97 percent of ballots tallied, Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said early on February 25 that the Socialists -- led by Igor Dodon until he became Moldova's president -- had received 31.4 percent of the vote.
The pro-Europe ACUM coalition, which ran on an anticorruption platform, finished second with 26 percent, ahead of the ruling Democratic Party, which was third with 24 percent.
Dodon and his Socialist Party have pressed for closer ties with Moscow, while the Democrats have called for balancing relations between Russia and the West.
The conservative Shor Party won 8.6 percent and will also likely secure seats in the parliament.
The party list results may not determine the exact makeup of the next parliament, however.
Moldova’s electoral system is set up so that 101 parliament seats are elected in a mixed system, in which 50 will be won by lawmakers on party lists with the other 51 going to the victors in individual constituencies.
A clearer picture is expected later on February 25, and an inconclusive outcome could lead to a new vote.
If the next parliament fails to form a governing coalition within 45 days after the election results, the president should dissolve the legislature and call new elections.
Dodon said on February 24 that "the risk is high that it could come to a snap election in the coming few months."
In the capital, Chisinau, ACUM scored the most votes, with 37.7 percent. The Socialists had 34.8 percent, while the Democrats trailed badly with 13.4 percent.
'Least Democratic Elections In History'
Although the CEC said the polls were held without major incidents, both pro-Russia and pro-EU forces in the country accused the ruling Democrats of massive fraud.
Speaking after polls closed, a leader of the ACUM coalition, Maia Sandu, said the elections were "neither free, nor fair, nor democratic."
"These were the least democratic elections in the history of Moldova," she added.
According to the CEC, just over 49 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots.
Voters formed long lines outside polling stations in the villages of Dorotcaia and Coshnita, which are located at the de facto border of Moldova’s Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester.
Some of them told RFE/RL they were brought in on special buses from Transdniester, which is not holding elections, and that they were promised between 50 and 150 lei (between $3 and $9) after voting.
Both the Socialists and Democrats accused each other of vote buying, and election authorities said they will look into the matter.
Democratic Party deputy chairman Vladimir Chebotar acknowledged "violations," but said they would "not affect the voting process," while Prime Minister Pavel Filip and parliament speaker Andrian Candu praised the "transparent, free, and democratic election process."
After casting his vote, Filip, a Democrat, said, "I believe in the future of Moldova. We are ready to continue reforms and all social programs, the implementation of which will change the lives of Moldovan citizens for the better."
Some 340 international personnel from 38 countries were registered as observers. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was scheduled to release its assessment on February 25.
The former Soviet republic of 3.6 million people has had three governments since 2015, following the disappearance of some $1 billion -- about 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product -- from the banking system, which plunged it into a political and economic crisis.
Dodon is a vocal supporter and staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has traveled to Moscow for talks with Putin.
In December, Dodon praised what he called "the openness of the Russian leadership" and its "great interest" in developing a strategic partnership between Russia and Moldova.
Russia supplies Moldova with 95 percent of its natural gas. It also has troops stationed in Transdniester -- despite repeated UN calls for them to leave.
Chisinau's relations with Russia, however, deteriorated after Moldova signed an association agreement with the EU in 2014.
Russia then placed an embargo on some Moldovan goods. Now, 70 percent of Moldovan exports head to the EU.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iranian Communications Minister Accused Of 'Internet Espionage'
Prosecutors in Iran have filed a complaint against the minister of communications and information technology for alleged "Internet espionage," state media report.
Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi was accused of not following judicial orders related to Iran's Internet controls, Javad Javidnia, the deputy for cyberspace affairs at the public prosecutor's office, was quoted as saying on February 24.
Javidnia said the minister's actions left Iran's data vulnerable to access by the country's enemies, which he said amounted to "Internet espionage."
Jahromi, 37, is the youngest member of President Hassan Rohani's government. He is also said to be Iran’s most popular minister, due largely to his support for the lifting of controls on the Internet.
According to observers, the allegation against the minister is another attempt by Iran’s hard-liners to undermine Rohani.
With reporting by dpa
Romanians Protest Government's Judicial Reforms
BUCHAREST -- Thousands of Romanians have taken to the streets of Bucharest and other cities across the country to protest against government measures they say undermines the independence of the country’s judiciary.
More than 10,000 people gathered in the capital on the evening of February 24, while thousands more rallied in other cities including Cluj, Timisoara, Constanta, and Baia Mare.
In Bucharest, the demonstrators blocked traffic outside government headquarters, chanting slogans such as "Justice, not corruption," and "Shame."
The rallies were prompted by measures recently imposed by the government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila that critics say will exert more political control over the judiciary.
Romania, which currently holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency, needs to "very urgently put the reform process back on track" and abstain "from steps which reverse progress" in fighting corruption, the European Commission said on February 20.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Taliban Political Chief Baradar To Attend Afghan Peace Talks In Qatar
A new round of peace talks between Taliban and U.S. negotiators is to begin in Doha this week and will include the militant group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to Taliban and diplomatic sources in Qatar.
Reports said the talks were set to begin in the Qatari capital on February 25, and were expected to center around a cease-fire to end Afghanistan's 17-year conflict and the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.
The U.S. negotiating team will be led by the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.
Afghan Taliban leaders had said that their new political chief, Baradar, would not attend the negotiations because he had had difficulties obtaining travel documents.
The Taliban also said there were differences among the Taliban leadership over the precise role that Baradar should have in the talks.
Baradar was released from a Pakistani jail in October.
His appointment was widely seen as marking a new push by the Taliban to achieve political and diplomatic legitimacy.
The Taliban, which now reportedly controls nearly half of Afghanistan, has held a series of direct talks with Khalilzad in recent months.
However, the group has so far refused to hold direct negotiations with the Afghan government, calling it a Western puppet.
During their previous round of talks in Doha, U.S. and Taliban negotiators reached the basic framework of a possible peace deal.
The agreement calls for the Taliban to prevent international terrorist groups from basing themselves in Afghanistan and for the United States to withdraw its forces from the country.
U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan since an October 2001 invasion that brought down the Taliban government after it refused to hand over Al-Qaeda terrorists, including Osama bin Laden, blamed for launching the September 11 attacks in the United States.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran Frees French Businesswoman Detained For Four Months
Iranian authorities have released a French businesswoman detained for four months, according to local media.
"A French national who had been detained for unauthorized entry into Iran was released in the recent days after legal proceedings took their course and other charges were dropped," the official IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying on February 24.
Qasemi did not give the name or gender of the French citizen.
But France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on February 20 that Nelly Erin-Cambervelle was arrested on the Iranian island of Kish on October 21 for allegedly "signing an illegal mining contract and carrying out an unauthorized trip."
Le Drian said that the French authorities had been in touch with Iran with a view to improving the conditions of the 59-year-old businesswoman from the French Caribbean island of Martinique.
Details of Erin-Cambervelle's arrest first appeared in local Martinique media earlier this month after a friend and colleague was quoted as saying that she had been arrested for illegally buying gold after originally going to Kish to negotiate a minerals contract.
The friend, Patricia Gros-Desirs Dicanot, said that the Iranian authorities were demanding 40,000 euros ($45,392) for her release.
Relations between Paris and Tehran have been strained in recent months despite the two sides committing to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers -- which the United States exited in May last year.
Paris suspended nominating a new ambassador to Iran after accusing the Iranian Intelligence Ministry of being behind an alleged plot to bomb a rally by an exiled opposition group in June.
Tehran has rejected the accusation.
With reporting by IRNA and Reuters
Human Rights Groups: Tajik Activist Forcibly Returned From Russia Faces Politically Motivated Prosecution
Tajik and Russian officials have arbitrarily detained and forcibly returned to Tajikistan an opposition activist who resurfaced in Dushanbe earlier this month from self-imposed exile, human rights groups say.
The Association of Central Asian Migrants, the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and the Norwegian Helsinki Committee said in a February 24 statement that Sharofiddin Gadoev should be released from Tajik custody and allowed to return immediately to the Netherlands, where he is a recognized refugee.
Steve Swerdlow, Central Asia researcher for HRW, said that Gadoev was facing "trumped-up charges in Tajikistan for his peaceful exercise of freedom of expression."
Gadoev, 33, is a member of the Europe-based oppositionist National Alliance of Tajikistan and co-founder of the banned Group-24 opposition political movement. He has lived in the Netherlands since 2015.
The government of President Emamoli Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has long been criticized for its crackdowns on dissent.
Sources investigating Gadoev’s case learned that Russian security services officers forced Gadoev into their car in Moscow on February 14 and drove him to Domodedovo Airport, where the activist was placed on a flight to Dushanbe, the human rights groups said in their statement.
HRW quoted relatives as saying that the officers beat Gadoev in the car.
On the flight, Gadoev was accompanied by officers from the Tajik security services, who beat him and placed a sack over his head, the statement said, adding that he was delivered in that condition to the Tajik Interior Ministry’s agency for the fight against organized crime on February 15.
'Troubling Questions'
Gadoev was reportedly transferred to house arrest on February 20, but officers from the Interior Ministry and special police force OMON remained with him, and the following day he was moved to an undisclosed location by Tajikistan’s security services, according to the human rights NGOs.
Meanwhile, the government issued a a series of "choreographed" videos in which Gadoev stated that he had voluntarily returned to Tajikistan and criticized the opposition, they also said.
On February 19, Gadoev’s colleagues published a video recorded earlier by Gadoev in which he said he was traveling to Moscow to meet with officials from Russia’s Security Council to discuss “some problems that have occurred in Tajikistan [and] the situation of Tajik labor migrants."
“if I suddenly appear on Tajik television or some YouTube channel, saying that I have returned of my own accord – you must not believe it," he warned in the footage.
"I am not planning to go to Tajikistan willingly. Never," he added.
The Interior Ministry announced initially that Gadoev has been charged with possession of contraband and forgery.
On February 21, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said that Tajik authorities had confirmed that Gadoev was arrested on charges of "criminal activities."
The ministry is investigating "whether and how it can assist Mr. Gadoev. We are following the case closely," a spokeswoman said in a statement sent to RFE/RL.
Marius Fossum, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee's regional representative in Central Asia, urged the Tajik authorities to "stop the smoke and mirrors," adding: "There are troubling questions that Tajik authorities may have ill-treated Sharofiddin Gadoev."
"Tajikistan’s international partners…should seek access to visit with Gadoev and call on the Tajik government to provide him with unimpeded access to an attorney of his choice and visits with family members," Fossum added.
Afghanistan Sends First Exports To India Via Iran's Chabahar Port
Landlocked Afghanistan has sent its first export shipment to India through Iran's strategic Chabahar Port.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who attended a special ceremony on February 24 in the western city of Zaranj to mark the event, said the exports through the Iranian port on the Indian Ocean would connect "hundreds of villages and millions of" Afghans to the outside world.
"Chabahar Port is the result of healthy cooperation between India, Iran, and Afghanistan this will ensure economic growth," he added.
The shipment contained 570 tons of dried fruits, textiles, carpets, and other goods carried by 23 vehicles, Afghan officials said.
The consignment is to be shipped to the port city of Mumbai in western India.
Key Supply Route
Chabahar Port, inaugurated in 2017, has been built largely by India and will provide a key supply route for Afghanistan while allowing India to bypass rival Pakistan to trade with Central Asia.
Most of Afghanistan's imports and exports currently go through Pakistan, which Kabul accuses of harboring the Afghan Taliban.
The U.S. State Department in November exempted the Chabahar Port project from its sanctions on Iran in recognition of its importance to war-torn Afghanistan.
The U.S. sanctions are intended to exert pressure on Iran to renegotiate its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which President Donald Trump walked away from in May 2018.
The effort to build up Afghanistan's economy is aimed at reducing Kabul's dependence on foreign aid and putting a major dent in the illicit opium trade that has been a major source of revenue for the Taliban insurgency.
New Delhi has poured $2 billion into development in Afghanistan since the 2001 U.S.-led overthrow of the Taliban's government.
In December 2018, the state-owned India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) formally took over operations at Chabahar Port.
With reporting by Reuters
Russians Commemorate Slain Kremlin Critic Nemtsov
Thousands of people have taken part in marches in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities to commemorate slain Kremlin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov.
Rallies were held across Russia ahead of the fourth anniversary of Nemtsov's murder, which drew international condemnation and highlighted the dangers faced by Russians who oppose the Kremlin.
In Moscow, protesters carried portraits of Nemtsov and marched behind a banner reading, "We have given Russia away to the crooks, it's time to take it back."
Some participants reportedly chanted slogans against President Vladimir Putin.
Around 10,600 people gathered for the rally on a boulevard some 1.5 kilometers north of the Kremlin, according to White Counter, an independent activist group that tracks turnout at demonstrations.
Opposition politician Ilya Yashin said the march was called not only to remember Nemtsov but to call for democratic reforms.
"We're here to demand democratic reform because we are sick of the dense stuffiness of Putinism. It is impossible to live in a country where they constantly prohibit everything," he told the AP news agency.
Prominent human rights defender Lev Ponomaryov said: “Russia is practically building a totalitarian regime, with torture and murders, and failure to investigate these murders. It is necessary to come out [onto the streets]."
Activist Nataliya Gryaznyevich said that "Nemtsov was a very colorful political figure," and that his death "left an empty hole in politics."
The march ended on Sakharov Avenue at about 3 p.m. local time, Russian news agencies reported.
No incidents were reported and no one was detained, according to a spokeswoman for the city's regional security department.
After the rally, many of the participants went to a bridge just meters from the Kremlin where Nemtsov was gunned down on February 27, 2015.
In St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, more than 2,000 people gathered on Lenin Square near the Finland train station.
"I come to this event every year," 50-year-old Galina Apraksina told AFP. "Unfortunately nothing is changing in the country, and we cannot be silent."
Smaller commemorative events took place in other cities across Russia, including Voronezh, Yaroslavl, and Arkhangelsk.
In Kirov and Vladivostok, the local authorities refused permission to hold similar events.
А former deputy prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov was an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, and had sought to build a viable opposition movement.
In July 2017, a Moscow court found five men from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya guilty of Nemtsov's murder and sentenced them to lengthy prison terms.
But Nemtsov’s relatives and associates believe his killing was ordered at a higher level, and say justice will not be served until the person or people behind it are identified and prosecuted.
As with previous high-profile killings -- including the murder of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006 -- government critics have voiced suspicion that the culprits will never face justice because an honest investigation could lead to figures who are close to Moscow-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov or to Putin's inner circle.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, TASS, and Interfax
Iran Test-Fires Cruise Missile From Submarine In Military Drill
Iran has test-fired a cruise missile from a submarine during annual naval exercises near the Strait of Hormuz, according to state media.
The missile test on February 24 comes amid heightened tensions with the United States.
Iran has previously threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping route at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, in retaliation for any hostile U.S. action.
The official news agency IRNA reported that a Ghadir-class Iranian Navy submarine successfully launched a cruise missile on February 24. It did not specify the missile's range. Iranian media said it was the first time the country had launched a cruise missile from a submarine.
IRNA reported that Iran's other submarines -- the Tareq and the new, domestically-built Fateh -- have the same capability.
Iran often claims it has made breakthroughs in its military capabilities.
But many of the claims have been challenged by Western experts who have said Iran often exaggerates its capabilities for propaganda purposes.
U.S. President Donald Trump in May withdrew from a landmark 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
Trump said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq.
Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
UN: Record Number Of Afghan Civilians Killed In 2018
The United Nations says a record number of Afghan civilians were killed in 2018, blaming the increase on unprecedented suicide bombings by militant groups and air strikes carried out by U.S.-led forces.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the conflict in Afghanistan killed 3,804 civilians and wounded another 7,189, an 11 percent increase from 2017, in its annual report released on February 24.
The civilian death toll is the highest number since UNAMA began tallying figures in 2009.
The UNAMA report said 2018 "witnessed the highest number of civilian casualties ever recorded from suicide attacks and aerial operations."
According to the report, 63 percent of all civilian casualties were caused by militants -- with the Taliban being blamed for 37 percent of the dead and wounded, the Islamic State (IS) militant group for 20 percent, and other antigovernment groups for 6 percent.
The Afghan government and its U.S. and NATO allies were blamed for 24 percent of the dead and wounded civilians, many of them killed in increased air strikes carried out mostly by international forces.
"For the first time since 2009, UNAMA recorded more than 1,000 civilian casualties from aerial operations," the report said.
The U.S. military said it carried out 6,823 sorties last year in which munitions were fired, the highest number in the last six years.
'Deeply Disturbing'
UNAMA said women and children comprised almost two-thirds of all civilian casualties from aerial operations.
The uptick in violence in 2018 also coincided with a significant increase in the number of deaths caused by the "deliberate targeting of civilians," according to the report, mostly stemming from suicide attacks by the Taliban or the IS group.
At least 65 suicide attacks were recorded in 2018, the majority hitting the capital, Kabul.
The report said the Taliban was responsible for 1,751 civilian casualties in 2018, compared to 916 in 2017, while the IS group killed or wounded 2,181 civilians last year -- the highest number ever recorded for the militant groups.
The report's release comes a day before U.S. and Taliban negotiators hold another round of peace talks in Qatar aimed at ending the 17-year conflict.
U.S. peace enjoy Zalmay Khalilzad has held a series of direct talks with Taliban negotiators across the Middle East in recent months, raising the prospect of peace.
Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the UN mission in Afghanistan, called the spiraling number of civilian casualties "deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable."
"It is time to put an end to this human misery and tragedy," said Yamamoto. "The best way to halt the killings and maiming of civilians is to stop the fighting."
Since the UN began documenting civilian casualties 10 years ago, more than 32,000 civilians have been killed and another 60,000 wounded in Afghanistan.
Mueller Court Filing Says Manafort Does Not Deserve Leniency In Sentencing
WASHINGTON -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office has told a U.S. judge that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, "repeatedly and brazenly" broke the law and does not deserve any leniency at his sentencing.
The recommendation came from the special counsel’s sentencing memo that was filed on February 22 and made public on February 23 in the second of two cases Manafort faces.
Mueller is investigating Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether Trump's campaign team conspired with Moscow. Trump rejects any charges of collusion, and the Kremlin denies meddling in the election.
At least 34 people and three entities have pleaded guilty or have been indicted in the Mueller probe and related prosecutions.
The 69-year-old Manafort, who is also facing a long prison sentence for an earlier conviction in Virginia, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Washington last September to conspiracy against the United States.
The charges also include money laundering, unregistered lobbying, and conspiracy to obstruct justice through attempts to tamper with witnesses.
'Bold Criminal Actions'
He can be sentenced up to 10 years in total for those charges. Sentencing is scheduled for March 13.
"For over a decade, Manafort repeatedly and brazenly violated the law," Mueller's team said in the sentencing memo.
"His criminal actions were bold, some of which were committed while under a spotlight due to his work as the campaign chairman and, later, while he was out on bail from this court."
Any sentence imposed in Washington could run concurrently or consecutively to an expected long term for the charges in Virginia. A sentencing date in Virginia has not yet been set.
In a February 15 filing, the special counsel said it agreed with federal sentencing guidelines that would set a prison term of between 235 months and 293 months based on the charges Manafort has been convicted of and to which he has pleaded guilty.
Manafort was a longtime Washington political operative, allied mainly with Republicans.
He headed up the 1996 presidential campaign for U.S. Senator Bob Dole, and he also built a lucrative lobbying career working with foreign clients, including Russian metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska and, later, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.
Manafort was instrumental in getting Yanukovych elected in 2010.
According to court records, after Yanukovych was forced to flee in February 2014 amid mass street protests, Manafort’s lucrative Ukraine work dried up.
In March 2016, he joined Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign and was named chairman in June. But Manafort was fired by the campaign three months later, after a secret accounting ledger showing the extent of his work for Ukrainian politicians was revealed.
In October 2017, Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, were indicted in Washington federal court by Mueller on foreign agent and conspiracy charges related to their work for Yanukovych and his Ukrainian allies.
In February 2018, new charges of bank and tax fraud were filed against both men by a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia. Gates later pleaded guilty to the Virginia charges and agreed to testify against Manafort.
In June 2018, Mueller hit Manafort with new charges of obstruction of justice and witness tampering, stemming from his alleged communications, along with Russian-Ukrainian operative and longtime partner, Konstantin Kilimnik, aimed at influencing potential witnesses.
A Virginia federal jury found Manafort guilty on the tax and bank fraud charges in August 2018.
Days before his Washington, D.C., trial was due to begin, in September 2018, Manafort pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s prosecutors. But Mueller later accused Manafort of violating their plea agreement by lying, something a judge subsequently agreed with.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Court In North Macedonia Orders Ex-Minister Detained At Home After Prison Beating
A court in North Macedonia has ordered that former Transport Minister Mile Janakieski should be detained at home after he was slightly injured in a prison-yard assault by other inmates.
The Skopje court ruled late on February 22 that Janakieski should serve his 30-day pretrial detention at home after the ex-minister appealed his detention following the incident.
Janakieski, who is awaiting trial in connection with the violent storming of parliament in 2017, suffered minor injuries after being punched and kicked by inmates in the prison yard late on February 21.
Following the incident, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev forced Gjoko Kotevski, the head of Skopje’s main prison, to resign his position.
Spiro Ristovski, a former education and labor minister facing similar charges to Janakieski, was also reportedly attacked upon his arrival for pretrial detention and slightly injured. He remained in detention but was moved to another area of the facility.
Police in North Macedonia on February 20 arrested former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanovski and the two ex-ministers in the previous government, alleging they played roles in a violent invasion of the legislature in 2017. They have denied the accusations.
Veljanovski, who is a current lawmaker, cited his parliamentary immunity and was released.
The invasion of the parliament, which included masked men, resulted in dozens of journalists and lawmakers being injured, including then-opposition leader Zaev.
Prosecutors alleged that Veljanovski, Ristovski, and Janakieski prepared and implemented the parliament invasion plan with the intention of preventing the peaceful transfer of power.
Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and IBNA
Crucial Moldovan Parliamentary Vote Marred By Fraud Allegations
CHISINAU -- Moldova has held parliamentary elections that could determine whether the impoverished Eastern European country moves closer to Moscow or the European Union.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) said the February 24 polls were held without major incidents, but both pro-Russian and pro-EU forces in the country have accused the ruling party of massive fraud.
Speaking after polls closed, a leader of the pro-EU opposition ACUM coalition, Maia Sandu, said the elections were "neither free, nor fair, nor democratic."
"These were the least democratic elections in the history of Moldova," she added.
Opinion polls have suggested the Socialist Party -- led by Igor Dodon until he became Moldova's president -- would secure the most votes. But the pro-Russia Socialists did not appear to have enough support to win an outright majority in parliament.
Challenging the Socialists were the ACUM coalition and the Democratic Party, the main party in the ruling coalition which has called for balancing ties between Russia and the West.
With no party likely to gain the majority needed to form a government, observers fear a period of instability after the vote.
Dodon on February 24 predicted another election in the coming months, saying there was a "a major risk of early elections."
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), just over 49 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots.
The first results are expected on the morning of February 25.
Voters formed long lines outside polling stations in the villages of Dorotcaia and Coshnita, which are located at the de facto border of Moldova’s Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester.
Some of them told RFE/RL that they were brought in on special buses from Transdniester, which is not holding elections, and that they were promised between 50 and 150 lei ($3 and $9) after voting.
Other voters said that they were urged to vote by members or flyers of the Socialist Party.
Both the Socialists and Democrats accused each other of vote buying, and election authorities said they would look into the matter.
Democratic Party deputy chairman Vladimir Chebotar acknowledged "violations," but said they would "not affect the voting process," while Prime Minister Pavel Filip and parliament speaker Andrian Candu praised the "transparent, free, and democratic election process."
CEC head Alina Russu said 18 complaints of alleged violations had been filed but that the elections had been held without any major incidents.
Observers led by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are to release their assessment on February 25.
The elections come after a campaign marked by accusations that two ACUM members were poisoned and the removal by Facebook of fake accounts suspected of targeting Moldovans ahead of the ballot with false or misleading information.
Moscow announced just two days before the vote that it was opening an investigation into a suspected money-laundering scheme that allegedly involved a leader of the ruling Democratic Party.
The timing of that announcement was seen by some critics as an attempt by Moscow to influence the results of the election, as it allegedly attempted to do in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and in several European Union countries.
Parliamentary speaker Andrian Candu said this was a Russian ploy to influence the election. "It is all manipulation and disinformation," he said after voting in a Chisinau polling station. "It's not the first time that Russia has tried to influence Moldova's election."
Moldova's Prime Minister Pavel Filip, of the Democratic Party, is also among those who have complained about developments that could be "considered an intervention" by Russia in the campaign.
Vladimir Plahotniuc, the Democratic Party chief and the country's de facto leader, said the ruling party had brought "order and discipline" through its economic policies.
The former Soviet republic of 3.6 million people has had three governments since 2015, following the disappearance of some $1 billion -- about 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product -- from the banking system, which plunged it into a political and economic crisis.
Dodon is a vocal supporter and staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He has traveled to Moscow for talks with Putin.
In December, Dodon praised what he called "the openness of the Russian leadership" and its "great interest" in developing a strategic partnership between Russia and Moldova.
Ahead of the February 24 vote, Dodon said Moldova needed to maintain good relations with Moscow because of what he said was uncertainty about the future of the EU. “I don’t know what will happen to the EU in 10 to 15 years from now,” he told AP on February 21.
“Why should we have objectives and make promises?” Dodon said, noting Britain’s scheduled departure from the 28-nation bloc.
Russia supplies Moldova with 95 percent of its natural gas. It also has troops stationed in the Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester -- despite repeated UN calls for them to leave.
Chisinau's relations with Russia, however, deteriorated after Moldova signed an association agreement with the EU in 2014.
Russia then placed an embargo on some Moldovan goods. Now, 70 percent of Moldovan exports head to the EU.
The ACUM has accused Moldova’s governing coalition of rampant corruption.
It has pledged not to enter a coalition with either the Democratic Party or the Socialists in the case of a hung parliament.
Days ahead of the vote, Sandu and her ally Andrei Nastase accused authorities of poisoning them.
Medical tests showed they had elevated levels of mercury in their blood in recent months.
Medical files provided to RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service on February 22 show that Nastase had a mercury blood level of 8.7 at the start of December, well above the normal value of less than two for that type of test. Sandu had a level of 2.7.
The Democratic Party rejected the accusations of poisoning.
The charges came after Facebook announced it had removed 168 accounts, 28 pages, and eight Instagram accounts after they were discovered to be “engaging in coordinated unauthentic behavior targeting people in Moldova."
Facebook’s cybersecurity policy chief, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on February 14 that the suspicious accounts focused on local news and political issues, and shared “manipulated photos, divisive narratives, and satire.”
Gleicher said “some of this activity was linked to employees of the Moldovan government.”
In a statement on February 22, the Russian Interior Ministry said it was investigating a money-laundering scheme through two Russian banks which it believes was organized by two of Moldova's richest men -- Plahotniuc and Veaceslav Platon.
Plahotniuc is one of the most influential people in the country.
Russian police say they have detained a Russian national in connection with the case.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Thousands In Belgrade Protest Against Vucic For 12th Straight Saturday
Thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of Belgrade for a 12th straight Saturday on February 23 – an act of protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
In what has become a routine, the demonstrators assembled at a central square in Belgrade and marched toward the headquarters of Serbia’s state television -- chanting slogans in protest of Vucic's control over state media and calling for fair elections.
The crowd followed a large banner bearing the protests' motto of "1 of 5 million," which refers to Vucic's dismissal of demands put forward by protesters in December.
Vucic said in December that he "wouldn't bow to a single demand" even if there were 5 million demonstrators in the streets.
Protest organizers have so far refused to be placed under the leadership of any political bloc.
But they agreed a week ago to what they describe as a "contract" with opposition politicians in order to pursue reforms.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders last week launched a boycott of the national and local legislatures in a show of support for the protesters.
Many of the older protesters demonstrated against the government of the late Slobodan Milosevic in the 1990s.
Now they say they are disillusioned by the lack of change more than 18 years after Milosevic lost power.
Vucic was Milosevic's coalition partner from 1998 to 2000 and was information minister at the time of Serbia's harshest crackdown on independent media.
But protesters also mistrust the opposition, saying they have done little to fight against corruption, economic inefficiency, and poverty in Serbia.
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
U.S. 'Gravely Concerned' About Indictments Against 16 Turkish Civil Society Leaders
Washington says it is "gravely concerned" with a decision by Turkish prosecutors to file indictments against 16 civil society leaders, including a prominent philanthropist and a journalist.
The U.S. State Department said on February 23 that Turkey should “respect” the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.
State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said the ability of people to exercise those rights is “fundamental to any healthy democracy.”
Those indicted this week include Osman Kavala, a prominent philanthropist who had been in pretrial detention without charges for 477 days.
Charges also have been issued against Can Dundar, the former editor in chief of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, who fled to Germany in 2016.
They are accused of financing and coordinating the 2013 Gezi Park antigovernment protests near Taksim Square in Istanbul, which called for the resignation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
If convicted, they could face life in prison.
However, the Turkish courts have not yet accepted the charges.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Russia Says It Is Investigating Torture Claims By Jehovah's Witnesses
An official of Russia's main criminal investigative body says the organization is looking into allegations that its officers tortured members of the banned Jehovah's Witnesses religious group.
In a February 19 statement, the religious group said seven of its adherents were “subjected to torture – electric shocks, suffocation, and cruel beatings” by Investigative Committee officers in the city of Surgut in northwestern Siberia.
The Investigative Committee initially denied the torture claim. But Interfax on February 22 cited regional committee official Oleg Menshikh as saying it had decided to investigate the claim because of “agitation that has arisen after publication of this information in the media."
Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, declaring that the group is an “extremist organization.”
The seven Jehovah’s Witnesses who claim they’ve been tortured were arrested on February 15 in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi region.
Their arrests were part of a crackdown that has continued since a Russian court on February 6 found a Danish adherent, Dennis Christensen, guilty of “organizing the activity of an extremist organization.”
Christensen was sentenced to six years in prison by the Zheleznodorozhny district court in Russia’s western city of Oryol.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and Interfax
Iran Warns Of 'Options' To Neutralize U.S. Oil Sanctions
A senior Iranian official has said Tehran has many options to neutralize the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on its oil exports, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on February 23.
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Council, Ali Shamkhani, also said Tehran’s clerical rulers had no plans to hold talks with Washington.
"Apart from closing the Strait of Hormuz, we have other options to stop the flow of oil if threatened.... The U.S. administration lacks 'goodwill.' No need to hold talks with America," Shamkhani told Tasnim.
He also said Iran has achieved 90 percent of its goals in Syria, Tasnim reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump in May withdrew from a landmark 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
Trump said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq.
Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles.
Other signatories to the nuclear deal -- Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia, and the European Union -- have been working to keep it alive and have resisted U.S. pressure to abandon the accord.
Shamkhani’s comments come a day after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had launched large-scale naval drills at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.
State agency IRNA said that more than 100 vessels were attending the three-day drills held in an area stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean.
Iran has in the past threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping route, in retaliation for any hostile U.S. action.
Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog said in its latest report that Iran has abided by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran stayed within the accord's uranium enrichment limits and complied with limitations on its stock of enriched uranium.
The report was distributed to IAEA member states on February 22 and reviewed by Western news agencies.
IAEA inspectors also said in the report that they did not find any irregularities related to Iran's Arak nuclear research reactor, which originally was designed to produce plutonium as a byproduct.
With reporting by Reuters and Tasnim
Pakistan Arrests Two Suspected Of Attempting To Blow Up Pipeline
Two suspected insurgents have been arrested while attempting to blow up a main gas pipeline in the central Pakistani city of Bahawalpur, counterterrorism police said on February 23.
Police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar said the two men belong to the separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).
She said they confessed to successfully conducting similar sabotage of gas pipelines in the adjacent district of Rahim Yar Khan.
Ghazanfar said police seized 2 kilograms of explosives, a timing device, detonators, and connecting cords from the men late on February 22.
There was no immediate statement from the BLA.
Rebels have been waging a low-level insurgency in southwestern Balochistan Province. But it's a new phenomenon to stage an attack outside their provincial boundaries to hit vital installations to press their demands.
Baloch insurgents want greater autonomy.
Based on reporting by AP
White House Now Says 400 'Peacekeepers' To Remain In Syria, Up From 200
The White House has clarified its plans for U.S. forces in Syria, now saying it will leave 400 troops in the war-torn country a day after saying the number of “peacekeepers” would be 200.
A White House official on February 22 confirmed the revised number and said they will be based as part of the Tanf garrison in northeastern Syria.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on February 21 had said that a “peacekeeping” group of about 200 troops would remain in Syria for a "period of time."
There was no immediate explanation for the revised figure of troops.
The U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) hailed the U.S. decision to keep military personnel in northern Syria as a "positive" sign, saying it might encourage other members of the U.S.-led coalition to maintain forces in the country.
President Donald Trump denied on February 22 that his decision to leave troops in Syria represented a backing off of an earlier pledge to pull all U.S. forces out of the country.
"I am not reversing course," Trump said at the White House, adding that the number remaining was "a very small tiny fraction" of the original U.S. force in Syria.
Trump surprised U.S. lawmakers and international allies in December by announcing he intended to withdraw all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria. The president said the troops were no longer needed, asserting that Islamic State (IS) insurgents had been defeated.
Trump received criticism from Republicans, Democrats, and some foreign officials for what they have called a hastily planned withdrawal of the troops, with many saying it leaves Kurdish allies at the mercy of the Turks and hands a victory to Russia and Iran.
Ankara accuses the Kurdish fighters in Syria of having links to Kurdish separatists operating in Turkey.
Moscow and Tehran back the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country's seven-year civil war and have provided key military support to keep his government in power. The United States and Turkey back differing antigovernment forces.
With reporting by dpa and AFP
Trump Calls India-Pakistan Standoff 'Very Dangerous'
U.S. President Donald Trump has called the standoff between Pakistan and India a "very dangerous situation" and warned that New Delhi is considering "something very strong" after an attack on its forces in the disputed region of Kashmir.
"It's very dangerous situation between the two countries. We would like to see it stop," Trump said on February 22.
"Right now, there is a lot of problems between India and Pakistan because of what happened," he told reporters in the Oval Office.
"India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people with an attack. So I can understand that also," he added.
India has blamed Pakistan for a February 14 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed more than 40 soldiers, and it has warned its neighbor of a "jaw-breaking response."
Islamabad has denied any involvement and warned New Delhi against any "misadventure,” vowing to retaliate if it comes under attack.
The attack on Indian troops was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) militant group.
The Indian Foreign Ministry accused the Pakistani government of providing the militant group with a safe haven and allowing its leader, Masood Azhar, "to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity.”
India has long accused Pakistan of supporting militants in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is divided between the two nuclear archrivals but claimed in full by both since independence from British colonial rule in 1947. The two neighbors have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan territory.
Washington in recent years has made a bid to improve ties with New Delhi, seeing India has an ally in the fight against Islamic militants.
Trump has also accused Islamabad of providing a safe haven for terror groups based in Pakistan and with not doing enough to stop them from conducting attacks across the border, including in Afghanistan against U.S. and Afghan troops.
The U.S. administration in 2018 slashed its military aid to Pakistan, saying that Islamabad had not done enough to fight extremists.
Still, in his remarks on February 22, Trump said the United States has developed a "much better" relationship with Pakistan in the "last short period of time" and that he might set up meetings with Islamabad over the current situation.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Trump Nominating U.S. Envoy To Canada As Next UN Ambassador
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he is nominating Washington’s current envoy to Canada, Kelly Craft, to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
“I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump wrote on Twitter on February 22.
“Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!” he added.
Reports a day earlier had suggested that Craft was emerging as the top candidate to take the UN post.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on February 21 said that the influential lawmaker was backing Craft, a native of his state of Kentucky, for the post.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement said Craft "has been an outstanding advocate for America's national security and economic interests in Canada," adding that she is "extremely well-qualified to do the same at the United Nations."
Craft is the wife of coal billionaire Joe Craft. Both supported Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and are major donors to the Republican Party.
Craft in 2007 was appointed by President George W. Bush as an alternate delegate to the UN General Assembly.
If confirmed, she will succeed Nikki Haley, who resigned and left the post at the end of 2018.
Trump's first pick to replace Haley, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew last week for what she said were family reasons. Democrats had complained that Nauert lacked international diplomatic policy experience.
U.S. Calls On Kabul To Form 'Unified, Inclusive' Negotiating Team For Peace Talks
The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan has called on the Afghan government to create a "unified, inclusive, and national negotiating team" to join in peace talks with Taliban negotiators.
Zalmay Khalilzad said the Afghan negotiating team should include members of "the Afghan government and other Afghans."
Khalilzad issued the call in a Twitter statement on February 22 after meeting in Ankara with his Russian counterpart, Ambassaodr Zamir Kabulov, to discuss how to move the Afghan peace process forward.
"Ambassador Kabulov and I also discussed travel barriers to talks," Khalilzad said. "We will explore options for securing UN travel waivers for Taliban negotiators to participate in peace talks."
"We also agreed that any final agreement must guarantee that Afghan soil is never used by international terrorists against any country," Khalilzad tweeted. "Also discussed a potential regional framework to coordinate efforts for peace and deter spoilers."
The February 22 meeting between Khalilzad and Kabulov came ahead of the next round of talks between U.S. diplomats and members of the Taliban, which is scheduled in Qatar's capital, Doha, on February 25.
Afghan Taliban leaders said on February 21 that their new political chief, Taliban co-founder and military veteran Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will not attend the February 25 talks because he has had difficulties obtaining travel documents.
The Taliban also said there are differences among the Taliban leadership over the precise role that Baradar should have in the talks.
Baradar was released from a Pakistani jail in October. His appointment was widely seen as marking a new push by the Taliban to achieve political and diplomatic legitimacy.
Amnesty Calls On Iran To Halt 'Imminent' Execution Of Three Child Offenders
Amnesty International has called on Iran to immediately halt plans to execute three young men who are on death row for crimes committed when they were under the age of 18.
The London-based rights group said on February 22 it had learned that Mohammad Kalhori, Barzan Nasrollahzadeh, and Shayan Saeedpour -- all convicted for separate crimes that took place while they were minors -- are at risk of "imminent" execution.
"The Iranian authorities must act quickly to save these young men's lives. Failing to stop their execution would be another abhorrent assault on children's rights by Iran," Saleh Higazi, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Amnesty International, said in statement.
"International human rights law strictly prohibits the use of the death penalty against people who were under the age of 18 when the crime was committed," Higazi said.
Iran is among a handful of countries that executes juvenile offenders.
Amnesty International said it was aware of more than 90 cases of people in Iran currently on death row for crimes that took place when they were under 18. The rights organization said the real number is likely to be far higher.
Kalhori was 15 years old when he was arrested in December 2014 over the fatal stabbing of one of his schoolteachers, the rights group said.
According to Amnesty International, Nasrollahzadeh was arrested by the Ministry of Intelligence at the age of 17. He has said that he was tortured while in detention. He was later sentenced to death on charges of "enmity against God."
The rights group said Saeedpour was arrested when he was 17 for a murder committed during a fight in 2015. Saeedpour was sentenced to death for first-degree murder in 2018.
Amnesty said it had noted an "alarming pattern" by the Iranian authorities, who schedule executions of juvenile offenders at short notice in order to minimize the chances of public or private interventions for a reprieve.
It called on Iran's parliament to urgently amend Article 91 of the 2013 Islamic Penal Code to abolish the death penalty for crimes committed by people under 18 in line with Iran's international obligations.
Iran is one of the world's leading executioners. Amnesty said in April that 507 people were executed by the Iranian authorities in 2018, including at least five juvenile offenders.
Former Kyrgyz PM's Defense Lawyer Says Targeted By Smear Campaign
BISHKEK -- A defense lawyer in a high-profile corruption case for former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov says he has been targeted in a smear campaign by security officials.
A two-minute video, posted anonymously, has circulated on the Internet for several days with claims that Nurbek Toktakunov has psychological problems and was involved in the killing of a police officer in southern Kyrgyzstan during ethnic clashes in 2010.
Toktakunov told RFE/RL on February 21 that he thought the smear campaign was organized by the State Committee of National Security (UKMK) in an attempt to put pressure on his professional activities.
The video alleges that Toktakunov is a drug addict and claims he is a "bad person" because "his civil rights organization Precedent in Bishkek is financially supported by the United States."
The video also criticizes Toktakunov for working as the defense attorney of human right activist Azimjan Askarov in 2010.
Askarov is serving a life sentence in prison on charges widely criticized as being politically motivated.
The video also contains intimate scenes, apparently shot by a hidden camera, showing a man who looks like Toktakunov with a woman.
UKMK spokesman Rakhat Sulaimanov told RFE/RL on February 21 that security officials had nothing to do with the video.
The video appeared on Facebook on February 19, a day after preliminary hearings started in the corruption case against Toktakunov's client Isakov and several other former top Kyrgyz officials.
Most Popular
-
Most-Read Articles
-
Most-Viewed Multimedia