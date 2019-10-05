U.S.-Backed Syrian Opposition Force Warns Of 'All-Out War' As Turkey Threatens Attacks

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have warned of "all-out war" against Turkey if Ankara carries out its threat to launch air strikes and a ground attack against them in northeastern Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on October 5 that Turkey will carry out an air-and-ground military operation, as soon as October 5 or October 6, targeting the SDF-controlled area east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

He said Turkish military forces were ready to stage an operation in Syria. "We have finalized preparations and conducted required instruction," Erdogan said.

The SDF responded in a statement, saying on October 5 that it will "not hesitate to turn any unprovoked [Turkish] attack into an all-out war" to defend its region.

The SDF is an alliance of anti-government forces in Syria composed primarily of Kurdish, Arab, and Assyrian militias.

The SDF also includes some smaller Armenian, Turkmen, and Chechen forces.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and TASS