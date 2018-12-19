U.S. Targets GRU Officers Linked To Hacking, Skripal Poisoning With New Sanctions

WASHINGTON -- The United States has imposed sanctions on more than a dozen current and former Russian military intelligence agents, including two tied to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England earlier this year.

A statement released on December 19 by the Treasury Department said the sanctions were also targeting an ex-military intelligence officer who allegedly worked with Kremlin-connected tycoon Oleg Deripaska to fund a Montenegrin political party ahead of the 2016 elections there.

The announcement came at the same time that the Treasury said it was lifting restrictions on aluminum producer Rusal and its parent company En+ -- which are tied to Deripaska.

A billionaire with ties to President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, Deripaska was blacklisted earlier this year by Washington as part of a wider group of tycoons that the United States said were involved in spreading “malign activities” around the world.

Deripaska’s blacklisting sent shudders through global aluminum markets, because of Rusal's prominence, prompting U.S. authorities to revisit the actions to prevent supply disruptions.

The new Treasury sanctions identified 15 members of Russia's military intelligence agency, known as the GRU, and said they were targeted "in response to Russia's continued disregard for international norms," according to the statement.

Two were identified as Aleksandr Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom British authorities have blamed for the March poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the town of Salisbury.

Officials have identified the poison used as being a Soviet-designed military-grade toxin that nearly killed the Skripals.

London was joined by Washington and other European allies in expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in the wake of the incident. Moscow has denied any involvement.

The Treasury statement also targeted four GRU officers it said were involved in attempts to hack the computers of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, in The Hague, and the World Anti-Doping Agency, in Canada.

The chemical weapons agency had been involved in the investigation into the Skripal poisoning, while the doping agency assisted investigators looking at Russia's state-sponsored athlete-doping program during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.