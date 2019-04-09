U.S. Attorney General To Testify Before Congress On Mueller's Russia Report

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers on April 9 for the first time since he received and summarized the special counsel’s report on Russia’s interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Barr is to appear before a House appropriations subcommittee, where he is expected to face questions about the still unreleased report by special counsel Robert Mueller.



Barr wrote a publicly released letter to Congress on March 24 that summarized Mueller’s nearly 400-page report and quoted some of Mueller’s findings – including the conclusion that Russia did attempt to interfere in the U.S. election campaign.



Barr wrote that the investigation "did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."



Barr also wrote that the evidence uncovered in the probe was "not sufficient" to establish that Trump obstructed justice.

Unfairly Summarized?



His letter did not detail what Mueller learned about a range of Trump associates who had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 campaign and post-election transition period.



It also didn’t explain why several of those Trump associates lied to federal investigators or Congress during the investigation.



Some members of Mueller’s investigative team have been quoted recently in U.S. media reports as saying that Barr unfairly summarized the report.



Barr is now confronted with concerns from Democrats that his four-page letter sanitized the full report in Trump's favor, including on the question of whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.



House Democrats have approved subpoenas to obtain Mueller’s entire report – including any evidence that the U.S. Justice Department might withhold.



Barr has said U.S. Justice Department officials are working to redact sensitive information and has pledged that he would release as much of the report as he can.



Sensitive information could include evidence gathered by a grand jury, classified intelligence sources and methods, and ongoing criminal investigations.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa