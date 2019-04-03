U.S. House Panel Votes To Subpoena Full Mueller Report, Additional Evidence

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee has approved subpoenas to get the full, unedited report and other evidence related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The committee voted 24-17 along party lines on April 3 to authorize Chairman Jerrold Nadler to issue subpoenas to the Justice Department for the final report.

Included in the subpoenas would be any underlying evidence or materials prepared for the investigation by the special counsel.

The action also authorized Nadler to subpoena documents and testimony from five former Trump aides, including ex-political adviser Steve Bannon and former White House Counsel Donald McGahn.

Democrats in the House had given Attorney General William Barr until April 2 to provide the full report to Congress.

The Justice Department did not meet the deadline. Barr told Nadler that an edited version of the 300-page report would be provided in mid-April, "if not sooner."

Democrats have expressed concerns that Barr, recently appointed by President Donald Trump, would use redactions to cover up any evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

"The Trump administration has an idea. They want to redact the Mueller report before they provide it to Congress," Nadler said.

Mueller officially closed his investigation when he submitted the report on March 22. Barr then sent a four-page letter to Congress, detailing Mueller's "principal conclusions."

Barr wrote that the special counsel did not find that the Trump presidential campaign coordinated or conspired with Russia to win the election and did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters