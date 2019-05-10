U.S. B-52 Bombers Arrive In Qatar To Counter Unspecified Threat From Iran

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that B-52 bombers sent by the White House to the Persian Gulf to counter unspecified threats from Iran have arrived at a major U.S. air base in Qatar.



Images released by the U.S. Air Force's Central Command on May 10 show B-52H Stratofortress bombers arriving at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar late on May 9.



Others landed on May 8 at an undisclosed location in "southwest Asia," the Air Force said.

In the past, the U.S. military has described its presence at both the Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Udeid as "southwest Asia."



On May 5, the White House announced it would send the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and the bombers to the Persian Gulf to counter Tehran.



The U.S. aircraft carrier on May 9 passed through the Suez Canal on its way to the Persian Gulf.



President Donald Trump’s administration has not offered specific details of the threat allegedly presented by Iran.



Iran announced on May 8 that it would begin backing away from its obligations under a nuclear deal with world powers, a year after Trump pulled the United States from the accord.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP