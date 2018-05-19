U.S. Deports Russian Man Convicted For Nuclear Bribery Scheme

News agencies say U.S. authorities have deported a former Russian executive previously convicted of arranging corrupt payments linked to the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom.

Vadim Mikerin, who was sentenced by a U.S. judge to four years in prison in 2015, was deported by federal authorities in Washington on May 18, Russian state news agencies cited a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman as saying later that day.

Mikerin, 59, was an executive with a Maryland-based subsidiary of Tenex, a Rosatom-owned firm that supplies and exports uranium and enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide.

The U.S. Justice Department said Mikerin helped facilitate the payment of bribes made to win "improper business advantages" for U.S. firms that worked with Tenex.

Mikerin, who pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, was also ordered by the judge to forfeit more than $2 million.

He was released from prison on April 24, according to U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons records. Following his release, Mikerin was taken into custody by U.S. immigration authorities pending his deportation, Russian news agencies reported.

U.S. authorities said in March that the U.S. company Transport Logistics International agreed to pay $2 million to settle charges that it bribed Mikerin to win contracts to ship uranium to the United States.

The company admitted to paying more than $1.7 million to Mikerin between 2004 and 2014.

With reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, and Reuters