U.S Deports Russian Hacker Convicted Of Stealing Almost $1 Million

The United States has deported a Russian hacker who was sentenced to 48 months in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from online banking accounts using malicious software known as NeverQuest.

Officials from the Russian Embassy in the United States said on June 17 that Stanislav Lisov was transferred to the JFK International Airport in New York, from where he left the country aboard an Aeroflot plane for Moscow.

Lisov was supposed to be released from prison in several months. He was arrested in Barcelona in early 2017 and extradited to the United States the same year.

A court in New York sentenced Lisov, also known as “Black” or “Blackf,” in late November last year and ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and $480,000 in compensation to his victims.

Lisov pleaded guilty to stealing $855,000 from accounts in U.S. banks.

Based on reporting by Interfax, RIA Novosti, and TASS