A Russian hacker who pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from online banking accounts using malicious software known as NeverQuest has been sentenced to 48 months in prison by a court in New York .



Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on November 21 that Stanislav Lisov, 33, aka "Black" or "Blackf,” was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and pay $480,000 in compensation to his victims.



Lisov was arrested in Barcelona, Spain, in 2017 and extradited to the United States the same year.



He pleaded guilty to stealing $855,000 from accounts in U.S. banks.



On November 22, a court in Virginia is scheduled to start a trial against another Russian citizen, Aleksei Burkov, who was charged with wire fraud, access device fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, computer intrusions, identity theft, and money laundering.



Burkov was arrested in December 2015 while leaving Israel, which extradited him to the United States on November 11. .



If convicted on all counts, Burkov faces up to 80 years in prison.