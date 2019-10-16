U.S. Envoys Head To Turkey As Erdogan Says He Won’t Agree To Truce In North Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump is dispatching his vice president, top diplomat, and national-security adviser to Ankara on October 16 to demand a cease-fire while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will “never” order a truce in northern Syria.



Vice President Mike Pence on the previous day said he would meet with Erdogan on October 17 and “voice the United States’ commitment to reach an immediate cease-fire and the conditions for a negotiated settlement,” his office said in a statement.



He will be accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national-security adviser Robert O’Brien.



However, Erdogan, speaking to journalists on a flight back from Azerbaijan, said: “They tell us ‘to declare a cease-fire’. We can never declare a cease-fire.”

The U.S. delegation’s visit comes two days after Trump imposed sanctions on three Turkish cabinet officials and raised tariffs on the country’s steel in a move that Democratic and Republican lawmakers said they will buttress with harsher restrictive measures.



“And our proposed sanctions will be very biting, and they will stay in effect until Turkey ends its aggression against the Syrian Kurds and withdraws its forces and proxies from the areas that it’s taken,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen (Democrat-Maryland).



Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina) said lawmakers will introduce the bill on October 17.



Last week, Trump announced a troop withdrawal from Kurdish-held areas near the Turkish border and said in a statement that the United States won’t be interfering with a planned invasion by Ankara.



About 1,000 U.S. soldiers were redeployed from the area as Iran invaded to set up a buffer zone 30 kilometers deep where it is attempting to clear Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the border region and resettle some 2 million Syrian refugees there.



Turkey regards the largest militia in the SDF a terrorist organization.



Subsequently, the Kurds brokered a deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces seeking protection from the superior Turkish-led forces.



In turn, Russia has said it won’t allow clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces as Ankara pressed on with its offensive.



Such a confrontation would be "simply unacceptable," the Kremlin's special envoy for Syria, Aleksandr Lavrentyev, said during a visit to the United Arab Emirates on October 15, adding: "We will not let this happen."



Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that Washington is "deeply concerned" about the Russian patrols.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Erdogan in call on October 15, inviting him to the Kremlin for talks on Syria.



“The invitation has been accepted,” a Kremlin statement said.



Russia, a key military ally of al-Assad, has deployed troops in the country since 2015.



Syrian forces have since taken control of an area of more than 1,000 square kilometers around Manbij, the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted as saying.



The ministry said that the Syrian Army had taken control of the Tabqa military airfield, two hydroelectric power plants, and several bridges across the Euphrates River.



The SDF has been a key ally of the United States in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in Syria. About 11,000 Kurds lost their lives as they helped Western powers crush IS.



In the first week of the Turkish offensive, more than 150 SDF fighters have been killed, along with nearly 130 fighters from Turkish-backed Syrian factions, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Britain-based group said at least 69 civilians were also killed in Syria.



Turkish officials say six of its soldiers have died, as well as at least 20 Turkish civilians killed by Kurdish mortar fire across the Syrian border.



At least 190,000 people have fled their homes in northern Syria, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, the BBC, and AFP