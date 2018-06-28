U.S. House Republicans Shout Down No. 2 Justice Official On Russia Probe

WASHINGTON -- Congressional allies of Donald Trump shouted attacks at a top U.S. Justice Department official over an inquiry about possible collusion between the president’s 2016 campaign and Russia, telling him to “finish it the hell up.”

"If you have evidence of any wrongdoing by any member of the Trump campaign, present it to the damn grand jury," Republican Representative Trey Gowdy angrily shouted at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 28.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been tasked with investigating interactions between Trump associates and Russian officials. Rosenstein, as the No. 2 person at the Justice Department, is technically in charge of the probe.

"If you have evidence that this president acted inappropriately, present it to the American people.... Whatever you got, finish it the hell up because this country is being torn apart," Gowdy also told Rosenstein.

Representatives Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz, both major Trump backers, also exchanged harsh words with Rosenstein, with Gaetz accusing Rosenstein of authorizing “spying” on Trump’s election campaign.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing or collusion with Russia. The president and his allies have frequently assailed Rosenstein and Mueller, both registered Republicans, claiming the investigation is a “witch hunt” and that it is biased against the president.

In all, Mueller's criminal probe has brought indictments against 20 people and three companies on various related charges.

That includes Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Five people have pleaded guilty to date, including Flynn and Manafort’s former business associate, Rick Gates. Manafort has denied the charges.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP