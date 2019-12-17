U.S. Judge Sentences Ex-Trump Campaign Deputy To Probation, 45 Days In Jail

A federal judge on December 17 sentenced U.S. President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, to 36 months of probation and ordered him to serve 45 days in jail.



Gates has provided extensive cooperation that helped the government secure convictions for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Republican operative Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Trump.



Gates, 47, previously pleaded guilty in February 2018 to charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of lying to the FBI and special counsel's office and conspiracy against the United States, and agreed to testify against Manafort.



"I wish to express to this court that I accept complete responsibility for my actions that have led me here," Gates said on December 17, before being sentenced. "I greatly regret the mistakes I have made."



Manafort is serving more than seven years in prison for crimes connected with advisory work he did in Ukraine.



He was among the first people to be charged in Mueller's Russia investigation that examined possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

