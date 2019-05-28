U.S. National-Security Adviser In U.A.E. To Discuss 'Regional Security'

U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton says he has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) for talks on "regional security matters."



Bolton tweeted on May 28 that he had "just landed" in the U.A.E., adding that he was "looking forward to meeting with our Emirati allies tomorrow to discuss important and timely regional security matters.”



Bolton’s visit comes amid heightened tension between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Persian Gulf.



Washington, a close ally of Iran's regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., blamed Tehran for an attack on oil tankers in the Gulf earlier this month.

And Saudi Arabia accused Tehran of ordering drone strikes on oil installations in the kingdom that was claimed by Yemen's Shi'ite Huthi rebels.



Iranian officials have denied the accusations.



Regional summits are planned on May 30 and May 31 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh attempts to further isolate Tehran.

Earlier on May 28, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran was ready to engage in dialogue with Gulf Arab countries in order to address regional tensions.

Araqchi was speaking during a visit to the Qatari capital, Doha, the final stop in a tour that included Kuwait and Oman.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have plummeted since U.S. President Donald Trump a year ago pulled out the United States of a 2015 nuclear accord between world powers and Iran that curbed the country's nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling economic sanctions.

Since then, Washington has reimposed sanctions, stepped up its rhetoric, and beefed up its military presence in the Middle East, citing " imminent threats" from Iran.

Tehran has dismissed the U.S. allegations.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP